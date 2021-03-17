Tory Burch Returns to the City for Fall 2021

These are clothes meant to see and be seen in.

Photo: Courtesy of Tory Burch

This may be a controversial opinion, but I happen to think that autumn is the best time to be in New York City. To quote Joe Fox ("F-O-X, Fox"): "Don't you love New York in the fall? It makes me wanna buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address." Judging from her Fall 2021 collection, I'd argue designer Tory Burch might just be on my side here.

After taking her Spring 2021 collection out to the country — the perfect setting for its Quaker simplicity, it must be said — Burch returns to the city with designs intended to see and be seen in. She even shot the lookbook at the Odeon, the Tribeca institution Burch frequented in her early career.

"It's both the dream and the reality of possibilities… opportunity, creativity and diversity," she said, in a release. "The collection reinterprets American luxury and sportswear, channeled through the attitude of classic New York. Timeless pieces that are grounded in the reality of how women want to dress."

So, what is the reality of how we want to dress, in Burch's world? It includes lots of menswear-inspired pieces with a '70s twist, like corduroy suits with kicky wide legs and maxi dresses layered under tailored vests. The simple silhouettes from spring carry over here, still accented with luxurious details — oversized buttons crawling across a shoulder here, thick fringe dangling from a waist there.

As we re-emerge into the city streets, Burch is banking on a desire for well-made classics. The color palette is largely neutral and the fabrics are rich: ivories and greys in cashmere and tweed. But Burch isn't abandoning her love of artistic touches, mixing in reptilian accessories and block prints, as well as working in pops of purple and red.

Accessories are Burch's bread-and-butter, and here, she puts a Western spin on her classic Lee Radziwill bag; new to the assortment are two "151 Mercer" bags, as well. Jewelry includes thick gold chokers as well as necklaces inspired by the "add-a-bead" looks Burch herself used to wear while frequenting the Odeon — just in time for us all, hopefully, to make a return to our own old haunts.

See the complete Tory Burch Fall 2021 collection in the gallery below.

28 Gallery 28 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.