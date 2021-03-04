Must Read: Uoma Beauty Launches 'Coming 2 America' Collection, Is Fashion Actually Changing?

Photo: Courtesy of Uoma Beauty

Uoma Beauty is releasing a "Coming 2 America" makeup collection

Sharon Chuter's Uoma Beauty created a makeup collection to celebrate Amazon Prime's "Coming 2 America." The Black Magic Coming 2 America capsule was inspired by the fictional country of Zamunda, where the film takes place, as well as "African royalty from all over the continent, from the Fulani tribe in Nigeria, Niger and Chad to the Ndebele all the way to the ultra-modern and colorful Aso Ebi/Aso Oke culture," according to a press release. There are five products, which you can see in the gallery below: Black Magic Metallic Lipstick ($22), Royal Heir-itage Color Palette ($44), Coming 2 America Mini Color Palette ($29), Kajal Liner ($18) and Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette ($30). You can shop the collection on uomabeauty.com starting on March 4 and on ultabeauty.com, nordstrom.com, walmart.com and Beautylish.com on March 5. {Fashionista Inbox}

Is fashion changing?

The New York Times surveyed a group of fashion brands, retailers and magazines about diversity — on their teams, in their output and in their corporate strategies — to see if they could answer one question: Is fashion changing? Head to the New York Times to see what they learned. {New York Times}

Bloomingdale's collaborates with Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is bringing a "Stellabration" to Bloomingdale's, curating pieces from her collections as well as sustainably-minded products across beauty, wellness and home (think Stasher bags, reusable straws and water bottles). These will be sold at The Carousel pop-up at the Bloomingdale's flagship in NYC and online, from March 4 through May 17. "For us at Stella McCartney, change has always been about being more in tune with Mother Earth and her creatures and using the fashion industry as a platform to make the message desirable," the designer said, in a statement. "I've been working towards this change in the fashion industry for many years, proving that you don't have to sacrifice style for the sake of sustainability. Living sustainably can start by making small changes, and even these small steps can have a positive impact on the environment." {Fashionista Inbox}

Vernon François named Global Consultant for Redken

Vernon François, known for his work with A-listers and his namesake hair care line, has been appointed a Global Consultant, Celebrity Hairstylist and Educator for Redken. In a statement, he said: "Redken has been part of my on-set and salon environments ever since I can remember. The name alone takes me back to that moment, as a young artist, on my first trip to New York, standing on 5th Avenue, in awe, looking up at the brand's 35-story headquarters with a vision to be in the company of such a respected international brand in the professional world. Our partnership is proof that the universe really does manifest your wildest dreams. That little eight-year-old boy teaching himself to braid on a mop head at home in northern England, AKA me, would never have believed that this was possible. I can’t wait for the world to be presented with what we have in store." {Fashionista Inbox}

Glossier has a new beauty bag

You already love your pink pouch — now, get acquainted with Glossier's latest beauty carry-all. The new Beauty Bag ($28) is made with a cotton exterior, complete with a front pocket, and has a zippered main compartment and removable interior pouch. And though it can fit all of your Glossier goods, it's designed to fit in a handbag, for maximum portability. {Fashionista Inbox}

Fashion Makes Change rolls out customer-facing initiative for International Women's Day

The Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors' Fashion Makes Change, which launched in November to address issues of climate change and women's empowerment within the fashion industry and its supply chain, is rolling out its first customer-facing initiative on March 4, partnering with select brands and retailers to round up customer purchases to the nearest dollar or make a donation at checkout to support the cause. Participants include Nordstrom, Hill House Home, Madewell, Macy's, brands under the Capri Holdings umbrella and more; some will also be matching funds or offering their own donations, which will benefit the Empower@Work Collaborative. {Fashionista Inbox}

