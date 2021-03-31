Must Read: Valentino Apologizes for Offensive Campaign, Willy Chavarria Has a New Design Role at Calvin Klein

Looks from the Valentino Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Valentino apologizes for offensive campaign

Valentino issued an apology and pulled its newly released campaign starring model Mitsuki Kimura after it received criticism on Japanese social media platforms. In the ad, Kimura stands in heels on a piece of fabric that for many users resembled an obi, or kimono sash, which is a symbol of Japanese culture. Netizens denounced the placement of the sash on the ground and the fact that it was "stomped on" by a model in shoes. {Business of Fashion}

Willy Chavarria has a new design role at Calvin Klein

Willy Chavarria has joined the team at Calvin Klein as senior vice president of design for Calvin Klein North America and Global Essentials apparel, men's. According to WWD, the designer, who launched his own namesake menswear label in 2015, joined the brand quietly in late February and reports to Jessica Lomax, executive vice president, global head of design. {WWD}

Bottega Veneta debuts quarterly digital journal

Bottega Veneta has cut ties with social media and is replacing its feed with a quarterly online magazine that launched on Wednesday. Called Issue, the digital journal features fashion photography, music and video, but no text. You can see the first Issue here. {Fashionista inbox}

An image from Bottega Veneta's Issue 01. Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

W's third and final Director's Issue cover stars Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell directed, photographed and styled herself on W's third and final Director's Issue cover. For her photo shoot titled "Home Alone," the British director and actor played an eccentric housewife. Lynn Hirschberg interviewed Fennell for the accompanying story. In it, Fennell discussed shooting "Promising Young Woman" while pregnant and the questions of humanity explored in the film. {W Magazine}

Photo: Emerald Fennell for "W" Magazine

Gabriela Hearst on fighting climate change

Veronique Hyland profiled designer Gabriela Hearst for the April 2021 issue of Elle. Through a conversation about craft and repurposing materials, Hyland highlighted how Hearst's work focuses on the traditional environmental definition of sustainability, as well as the social component of who is making the clothes. Hearst also shared how she will bring her commitment to eco-friendly design to her new post at Chloé. {Elle}

