Must Read: Regina King Directs Viola Davis for 'W' Cover, the Guess/Telfar Saga Is Over

Photo: Andre D. Wagner for "W" Magazine

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Regina King directs Viola Davis for W cover

Regina King is the mastermind behind W Magazine's annual Directors Issue starring Viola Davis. In addition to directing the cover image of Davis and her daughter Genesis Tennon, King was also behind the creative direction of an accompanying photo essay, called "Black Americana," which was shot by Andre D. Wagner in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles and depicts a classical portrait of Black American life.. {W Magazine}

The Guess/Telfar saga is over

After an ongoing online protest, Guess was forced to halt the sale of its G-Logo tote bags that closely resembled the popular Telfar shopping bags. The Telfar rip-off went off the market without Telfar Clemens himself, or his creator and business parter Babak Radboy, ever making a public statement about the issue. Vanessa Friedman spoke to the Telfar gang regarding their happy ending for The New York Times. {The New York Times}

Inside the latest social media fashion crisis in China

Vanessa Friedman and Elizabeth Paton wrote an explainer on the latest fashion industry drama in China for The New York Times. In it, they cover the root of the issue, which has to do with the allegations of forced labor in the cotton industry in the Xinjiang region, and the growing political and economic implications behind this issue. {The New York Times}

Christian Serratos is the newest Dior Beauty ambassador

Christian Serratos, the actor who plays Selena Quintanilla in Netflix's series on the late singer, is the new U.S. ambassador for Dior Beauty. Serratos will support Dior Beauty across all categories, including makeup, skin care and fragrance. "Even from a young age, I was passionate about beauty and I recognized that just a few products could have a big impact on your mood and confidence," she said in a statement to WWD. "I am honored to call myself a member of the Dior family." {WWD}

Amorepacific's Hera Beauty launches in the U.S.

South Korean luxury beauty brand Hera, which counts K-pop star Jennie Kim as its brand ambassador, is launching in the U.S. on March 29, with products available to shop exclusively at Amazon. This is the first time Hera will be available to U.S. consumers. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Hera

Homepage photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

