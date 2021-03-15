Must Read: Zendaya and John David Washington Cover 'W' Magazine, Ralph Lauren Announces Spring 2021 Show

Photo: Nadine Ijewere for "W" Magazine

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Zendaya and John David Washington cover W Magazine

"Malcolm and Marie" leads Zendaya and John David Washington star on W Magazine's latest cover. Inspired by Slim Aarons's iconic photo of C.Z. Guest from the '50s, which personified privilege, the concept of the cover image was to replace the conventional idea of white society with one of a Black couple living a similarly extravagant lifestyle. "The visuals matter," said Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach, who styled the shoot alongside Samantha McMillen. "The way change happens is when people can see wealth and grandeur in a way that they are not used to seeing it." {W Magazine}

Ralph Lauren returns with a collection on March 25

After skipping New York Fashion Week this season, Ralph Lauren is set to return to the runway on March 25. The designer will present his Spring 2021 women's Ralph Lauren Collection and men's Purple Label with an immersive digital experience that will be streamed on the brand's website. Titled "All or Nothing at All," the event will feature a performance by Janelle Monáe. {WWD}

Black influencers on inequality in social media

Sarah Frier spoke to several Black creators about the inequalities they face on various social media platforms in a new piece for Bloomberg. "White social media stars consistently make far more than their Black counterparts, even in cases where Black influencers have more followers or are doing more of the creative work," Frier writes. What's more, many of the brands that have embraced BLM on social media, have also been underpaying the influencers they're hiring to push their messages. {Bloomberg}

Dove collaborates with Brother Vellies on hair-care collection

Dove teamed up with Brother Vellies to launch a range of hair products and accessories that address breakage, hydration and dry scalp. Called Beauty Retreat, the hair-care collection consists of specially formulated shampoos, conditioners and leave-on treatments, as well as a silk pillowcase, a silk scrunchie and a silk headscarf. The hair accessories are included in limited-edition bundles available exclusively on brothervellies.com, starting the week of March 15. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Dove

FIT presents virtual exhibition exploring fashion and revolution

The Fashion and Textile Studies: History, Theory, Museum Practice class of 2021 at FIT's School of Graduate Studies will present "The Roaring Twenties and The Swinging Sixties," a virtual exhibition comparing the fashions and political movements of the '20s and '60s, on March 15. This year marks the first time that this student-led project is presented solely online, with the class working together remotely. You can see the exhibition here. {Fashionista inbox}

Homepage photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

