Affordable Luxury Group Is Hiring A Digital Art Director In New York, NY

About Affordable Luxury Group

Founded in late 2014, Affordable Luxury Group is a privately owned company with a portfolio of global handbag brands; Aimee Kestenberg, American Leather Co., and House of Want.

The Company prides itself on core values based around “doing what’s right”; a place where the people matter, the product matters, and relationships with our retail partners matter. With hard work comes recognition; in 2018, 2019 and 2020, for three consecutive years, the Company landed on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies.

Job Overview

The Digital Art Director will be responsible for ideating and delivering compelling content across our digital ecosystem, including brand.com , retailer.com and all social platforms. They will establish strategic creative solutions focused on optimization of assets while adhering to brand guidelines. The ideal candidate must be experienced in developing and creating content with a particular focus on the brand websites, social media ads, display banners, email marketing campaigns and more. They will oversee and mentor a team of content creators and is therefore responsible for fostering a positive and creative team spirit while managing the workflow, responsibilities, and execution of the team’s work.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop seasonal marketing strategies and initiatives that support the brand objectives, highlight new product launches and raise awareness of the brand across all marketing channels.

Build out and execute monthly content calendars and partner with cross-functional teams to drive out vision.

Lead digital team to develop, design and execute assets and campaigns for brand channels, including Facebook, Instagram, display banners, website banners and email campaigns.

Conceptualize and execute seasonal marketing campaigns and communications across e-commerce, email, social media, paid marketing, and affiliate channels that engage consumers and drive sales.

Create and implement process, standards, and creative guidelines for all site imagery. Oversee creative content and ensure consistent brand voice and messaging across all consumer touchpoints; ensure content is engaging and elevates brand storytelling and awareness.

Act as the business owner of the websites, planning and executing regular creative updates, product buying and merchandising, promotional strategies, and testing, optimization and analysis.

Utilizing brand calendars, partner with Creative Director and design team to drive creative strategy and execution across all digital platforms.

to drive creative strategy and execution across all digital platforms. Work closely with Performance Marketing teams to create projects that deliver on-brand vision and industry best practices.

Ensure that work adheres to brand standards and project deliverables.

Actively participate in social, web and campaign creative brainstorms.

Maintain and manage asset library on an ongoing basis utilizing proper file and folder naming systems. Provide asset feedback and make image selects according to brand guidelines and calendar requirements.

Coordinate and attend site and social media photoshoots with a hands-on approach including managing shot lists, building concept boards, selecting product, casting freelance talent including models, HMUA, stylist and additional photographers, source shoot locations, defining specifications, and acting as the point of contact for post-production and product photography feedback.

Provide creative briefs and supporting marketing content to ensure accurate and optimized depiction of product features and benefits for promotional campaigns and landing pages.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Experience as a graphic designer focused on digital assets; fashion and/or e-commerce experience a plus

Ability to concept, develop and create a wide variety of creative assets

Strong understanding of digital design and conversion metrics

Experience creating paid social ads and display ads.

Experienced with Adobe Creative Suite: InDesign, Photoshop

Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment

Strong attention to detail and time management skills

Familiarity with fashion trends

Experience working on photo shoots

Must be active on all social media platforms and have a strong understanding of the social experience and user interface of all major social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and have an eye on emerging platforms.

