The Fashion Industry Mourns the Loss of Alber Elbaz

The fashion world lost one of its most beloved figures over the weekend with the passing of Alber Elbaz. Most known for single-handedly reviving Lanvin, the Moroccan-born Israeli designer died at 59 from Covid-19, leaving his freshly launched venture AZ Factory behind, along with a joyful legacy.

Over the course of his prolific career, which began in Geoffrey Beene's studio, Elbaz designed with a thoughtfulness and kindness that made people fall madly in love with his aesthetic. A designer who believed a woman moving comfortably in a pair of flats could be just as glamorous as one in stilettos, Elbaz was the industry's favorite pragmatist — he cared deeply for the wellbeing and beauty of others.

"Not only did his genius make the world a more exquisite place, he had everyone laughing and smiling with him in the process," Edward Enininful wrote in an Instagram post honoring the late designer. "We have lost a great talent and a special soul."

Over the course of decades-long career, Elbaz touched the lives of many in the fashion world. From models to stylists, designers and editors, Elbaz left a lasting impact on everyone he worked with. Whether it was fellow designers like Marc Jacobs and Olivier Rousteing or legendary supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, this is how the fashion world is honoring and remembering Alber Elbaz.

Karen Elson

Maria Grazia Chiuri

Pierpaolo Piccioli

Stella McCartney

Marc Jacobs

Giambattista Valli

Vera Wang

Rodarte

Tanya Taylor

Olivier Rousteing

Peter Dundas

Naomi Campbell

Linda Evangelista

Amber Valletta

Karla Welch

Elizabeth Stewart

James Scully

Hamish Bowles

Tim Blanks

Suzy Menkes

Lynn Yaeger

Edward Enninful

Samira Nasr

Susie Lau

Laura Brown

Ariel Foxman

Kristina O'Neill

Sinéad Burke

Inez & Vinoodh

Peter Som

Shrimpton Couture

Julie Gilhart

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.