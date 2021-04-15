Must Read: 'Allure' Launches Annual Global Issue, CFDA Introduces Network for Regional Fashion Organizations

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Allure's 2021 Best of Global Beauty issue stars Anitta, Tiwa Savage and CL

For its annual Best of Global Beauty issue, Allure is spotlighting three global music superstars on its May 2021 covers: Anitta (photographed by Mariana Maltoni and profiled by Patricia Alfonso Tortolani), Tiwa Savage (photographed by Lakin Ogunbanwo and profiled by Danielle Kwateng) and CL (photographed by Peter Ash Lee and profiled by Brennan Kilbane).

In her editor's letter, Michelle Lee writes: "Exploring new places and foods and products and cultures is one of the joys of my life. And I miss it. But I can finally see those freer, post-pandemic days on the horizon. My OOO message is standing by." {Allure}

CFDA launches network to support regional fashion

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced on Thursday that it would launch a new program called CFDA Connects, with the goal of supporting regional fashion groups across the U.S. through resources relating to "professional and business development and education, trade events, supply chain and local manufacturing, social impact and sustainability," according to a press release. To kick off, it's partnering with the Columbus Fashion Council, Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator, Hawaii Fashion Week, Indiana Fashion Foundation, Kansas City Fashion Week, Miami Fashion Week, Philadelphia Fashion Week, Ragtrade Atlanta/Atlanta Fashion Week, Saint Louis Fashion Fund and Texas Fashion Industry Initiative. {Fashionista Inbox}

Alaïa is bringing back its Relax knits

Alaïa is reintroducing its Relax line, which is made using a more relaxed knit material that first appeared in the brand's Spring 1992 collection. There are 10 pieces total, available in black and burgundy, each crafted using "6% carbon fiber and 94% ENKA viscose made of FSC-certified cellulose," according to a press release. Prices start at $1,160 and top at $4,480, and can be purchased on the Alaïa website. {Fashionista Inbox}

11 Gallery 11 Images

Sergio Hudson is just getting started

Mekita Rivas spoke with Sergio Hudson about dressing Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day, his decision to move to L.A. at a time when not many designers were based there, where he looks for inspiration and what comes next for his namesake label. {Shondaland}

Garrett Leight California Optical is funding a scholarship for BIPOC youth in L.A.

Garrett Leight California Optical is creating a scholarship for BIPOC youth interested in working within the eyewear industry in L.A. The GLCO Visionaries Scholarship will award two high school students graduating in 2021 each a $10,000 scholarship, as well as a paid summer internship position at the company. Applications will be open through May 1, 2021. {Fashionista Inbox}

Homepage image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.