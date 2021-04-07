Amanda Gorman Covers the May Issue of 'Vogue'

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Courtesy of Vogue

It has been a big year for National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. First came the opportunity to deliver an original poem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, which she did in an eye-grabbing, sunshine yellow coat from Prada that captured the optimism of the day. Soon after followed news of representation from IMG, which would help her score brand deals and speaking engagements alike. Now, just a few months later, Gorman has reached a fashion peak: scoring the May 2021 cover of U.S. Vogue.

The glossy tapped longtime favorite photographer Annie Leibovitz to capture the artist, styled in looks from the likes of Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton and Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Rounding out the styling team is Raisa Flowers on makeup and Lacy Redway on hair.

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Courtesy of Vogue

In the accompanying article by Doreen St. Félix, Gorman estimates she's turned down some $17 million in offers to partner with brands. "I have to be conscious of taking commissions that speak to me," she. said. St. Félix noted Gorman is "wary about being perceived as a model" after signing with IMG, which, well-timed to the Inauguration as the announcement was, had been in the works long before her moment of national fame. When it came time to get dressed for the Inauguration, Gorman reached out to Prada just five days before, as they were the only brand with which she'd developed a relationship; these days, she has to have her team request that fashion brands stop sending flowers to her apartment. (Allergies!)

So, anyone looking to congratulate Gorman on her Vogue cover: Might we suggest sending a nice bottle of champagne instead?

The May issue of Vogue hits newsstands on April 20, but you can read the full story now on vogue.com.

