You're Going to Want Everything From the & Other Stories X Rejina Pyo Collaboration

Rejina Pyo has been making special clothes since launching her eponymous label in 2013. The South Korean-born, London-based designer knows how to bring out the personality of a garment, whether it's by pumping up the volume of a sleeve or finding the most vibrant marigold hue. So, when & Other Stories was looking for a designer collaborator for Spring 2021, the high-street retailer went straight to Pyo, a woman who it trusted to make our closets feel special again.

"We love her aesthetics with bold colors, strong and flattering silhouettes, and the unexpected twists to each piece that bring out the personality of the wearer," Rocky af Ekenstam Brennicke, the Director Brand and Creative at & Other Stories, tells Fashionista. "Our co-labs complement the existing collections with their different and strong characteristics and expertise. Other than the Rejina Pyo aesthetics, we were also drawn to her philosophy ​that explores dressing as an everyday phenomenon, ​both ordinary and extraordinary, ​for women all over the world."

For the seven-piece collection, Pyo thought about the creativity and strength of people going about their busy lives not in roomy sweatpants, but in inflated shoulders and pleated shorts — fashionable odes to our pandemic sartorial slacking, but an understanding of comfort that doesn't skimp on style.

Saccharine details like pleating and statement sleeves are offset by shapely necklines and soft tailoring. The jaunty, nature-inspired color palette has tangerines and saffrons, as well as dark greys and blacks. Signatures of Pyo, like sculptural dresses and relaxed suiting, are part of the lineup as well, rendered in premium silk blends and a sustainably-sourced wool.

Nature is a driving inspiration for much of Pyo's work, and this collaboration is no exception. As an extension of her ongoing love letter to the planet and those that help to make it more beautiful, the designer tapped three women who she finds inspiring to star in the campaign: Lotta Klemmings, Sweden's only female oyster diver; Brittany Asch, an LA-based florist; and Poppy Okotcha, a UK-based grower and forager. "They express the strength, passion and connection to nature that I relate to," says Pyo.

The & Other Stories customer is really getting a taste of Pyo's memorable, of-the-earth clothes, for which she's repeatedly garnered praise. Brennicke calls out a black silk dress with sheer puff sleeves as her favorite piece, saying she would probably style it with nothing except a pair of sunglasses and then stroll around the small surf shack on Gotland — "barefoot and gorgeously overdressed."

& Other Stories x Rejina Pyo is available to shop now online, with prices ranging from $119 to $249. Shop some of our favorite pieces from the collection, below.

