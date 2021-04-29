ASHE Is Seeking A Public Relations Intern In New York, NY
ASHE was born out of the idea that brands need thoughtful PR — a true partner with a seat at the table that can offer a variety of services to help grow the business from within. That is why we choose to believe in a different definition of “agency,” as the power to make things happen, to produce change. Together.
The ideal candidate is someone that is a self-starter, resourceful, dedicated, detail oriented and a fast learner.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Obtaining press clippings in a timely manner and update client press reports accordingly
- Maintaining the agency’s media lists, google drive and dropbox for internal and external use, editorial calendar, industry events and awards calendars
- Working alongside the Account Executive to prepare the following: Influencer and VIP lists, Agendas and notes for client calls
- Managing the agency’s Instagram and Twitter accounts including content and engagement
- Assisting the Founder and Director with administrative tasks such as scheduling calls
- Preparing morning industry updates to share with the team on a daily basis
- Participating in brainstorming and planning sessions
Requirements:
- School credit preferred
- Preferably located in NYC/Tri-state area
- Minimum commitment of 4 days per week for 3 months
- Works well in a fast paced environment
- Proficient in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel as well as InDesign
- Owns a well functioning laptop with access to Wifi
- Ability to transition to an in-person internship depending on legal restrictions
To Apply: Please send your resume to teressa@ashe.agency, subject line PR Intern.