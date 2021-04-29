Sponsored Story

ASHE Is Seeking A Public Relations Intern In New York, NY

ASHE was born out of the idea that brands need thoughtful PR — a true partner with a seat at the table that can offer a variety of services to help grow the business from within.
ASHE was born out of the idea that brands need thoughtful PR — a true partner with a seat at the table that can offer a variety of services to help grow the business from within. That is why we choose to believe in a different definition of “agency,” as the power to make things happen, to produce change. Together.

The ideal candidate is someone that is a self-starter, resourceful, dedicated, detail oriented and a fast learner.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Obtaining press clippings in a timely manner and update client press reports accordingly
  • Maintaining the agency’s media lists, google drive and dropbox for internal and external use, editorial calendar, industry events and awards calendars
  • Working alongside the Account Executive to prepare the following: Influencer and VIP lists, Agendas and notes for client calls
  • Managing the agency’s Instagram and Twitter accounts including content and engagement
  • Assisting the Founder and Director with administrative tasks such as scheduling calls
  • Preparing morning industry updates to share with the team on a daily basis
  • Participating in brainstorming and planning sessions

Requirements:

  • School credit preferred
  • Preferably located in NYC/Tri-state area
  • Minimum commitment of 4 days per week for 3 months
  • Works well in a fast paced environment
  • Proficient in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel as well as InDesign
  • Owns a well functioning laptop with access to Wifi
  • Ability to transition to an in-person internship depending on legal restrictions

To Apply: Please send your resume to teressa@ashe.agency, subject line PR Intern.

