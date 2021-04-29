ASHE Is Seeking A Public Relations Intern In New York, NY

ASHE was born out of the idea that brands need thoughtful PR — a true partner with a seat at the table that can offer a variety of services to help grow the business from within.

ASHE was born out of the idea that brands need thoughtful PR — a true partner with a seat at the table that can offer a variety of services to help grow the business from within. That is why we choose to believe in a different definition of “agency,” as the power to make things happen, to produce change. Together.

The ideal candidate is someone that is a self-starter, resourceful, dedicated, detail oriented and a fast learner.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Obtaining press clippings in a timely manner and update client press reports accordingly

Maintaining the agency’s media lists, google drive and dropbox for internal and external use, editorial calendar, industry events and awards calendars

Working alongside the Account Executive to prepare the following: Influencer and VIP lists, Agendas and notes for client calls

Managing the agency’s Instagram and Twitter accounts including content and engagement

Assisting the Founder and Director with administrative tasks such as scheduling calls

Preparing morning industry updates to share with the team on a daily basis

Participating in brainstorming and planning sessions

Requirements:

School credit preferred

Preferably located in NYC/Tri-state area

Minimum commitment of 4 days per week for 3 months

Works well in a fast paced environment

Proficient in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel as well as InDesign

Owns a well functioning laptop with access to Wifi

Ability to transition to an in-person internship depending on legal restrictions

To Apply: Please send your resume to teressa@ashe.agency, subject line PR Intern.