BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM IS HIRING A JUNIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE IN NEW YORK, NY
Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a full time Junior Account Executive who will exclusively work with major retailers. Babel Fair Showroom represents women's apparel brands and works with notable retailers such as Urban Outfitters, Doll's Kill, Pacsun, and Free People. This is mostly a remote position but will require going into our NYC showroom 1-2x a week. Position may become fully in person at the end of 2021 so all candidates must be based in NYC
Duties include but are not limited to, email outreach and seeing key accounts on the road. The Executive must have established relationships with major accounts. Candidate shall be responsible for maintaining the assigned collections, conducting meetings/appointments, maintaining Purchase Orders, answering buyer requests, and meeting/exceeding sales goals.
Responsibilities and Skills
- Sell and promote our brand's collections
- Work cross functionally between our brands and major retailers on orders
- Maintain and process all purchase orders including changes/amendments and cancellations
- Work with any specialized systems required by retailers not limited to but including: EDI, Tradestone, etc.
- Maintain all sample requirements and send out samples to retailers
- Meet or exceed seasonal sales goals
- Work directly with retailers on reorders and product development
- Attend tradeshows and conduct showroom/road appointments (end of 2021)
Qualifications
- Must have 2-3+ years of wholesale apparel sales experience. Applicants without wholesale sales experience will not be reviewed.
- Knowledge of excel
- Excellent email/phone communication and follow up skills
- Go getter attitude and entrepreneurial mindset
- Team player and positive attitude
- Exceptional sales skills
Compensation
- Salaried plus commission
- Vacation Days
- Full Health Insurance
- Full Dental Insurance
To Apply: Please send your resume to erica@babelfair.com, subject line Junior Account Executive.