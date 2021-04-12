The 13 Best Looks From the 2021 BAFTA Awards

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton at the 2021 BAFTA Awards in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

At the 74th annual BAFTA Awards, held on Sunday evening, the stars of television and film either flocked to London's Royal Albert Hall IRL or logged onto the show virtually while dressed to impress in "environmentally-conscious partywear," per Vogue. That meant Priyanka Chopra wore a look from Roland van Der Kemp's ethically-crafted Fall 2020 couture collection, while Maria Bakalova's donned a princess-like Giorgio Armani gown and Alan Kim posed in a kid-size Thom Browne suit. There was plenty of fashion to take in from the night, so catch up on all the best ensembles from the 2021 BAFTA Awards, below.

Alan Kim in Thom Browne

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton

Priyanka Chopra in Ronald van der Kemp

Kosar Ali in Alexander McQueen

Andra Day in Elie Saab

Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace

Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani

Celeste in Dilara Findikoglu

Phoebe Dyvenor in Louis Vuitton

Kingsley Ben-Adir in Dior

Vanessa Kirby in Atelier Versace

Bukky Bakray in Prada

Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton

