The 13 Best Looks From the 2021 BAFTA Awards

Highlights include Vanessa Kirby in bespoke Versace and Alan Kim in a kid-size Thom Browne suit.
Author:
Publish date:
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton at the 2021 BAFTA Awards in London, England. 

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton at the 2021 BAFTA Awards in London, England. 

At the 74th annual BAFTA Awards, held on Sunday evening, the stars of television and film either flocked to London's Royal Albert Hall IRL or logged onto the show virtually while dressed to impress in "environmentally-conscious partywear," per Vogue. That meant Priyanka Chopra wore a look from Roland van Der Kemp's ethically-crafted Fall 2020 couture collection, while Maria Bakalova's donned a princess-like Giorgio Armani gown and Alan Kim posed in a kid-size Thom Browne suit. There was plenty of fashion to take in from the night, so catch up on all the best ensembles from the 2021 BAFTA Awards, below. 

Alan Kim in Thom Browne 

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Louis Vuitton 

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021

Priyanka Chopra in Ronald van der Kemp 

Kosar Ali in Alexander McQueen

Andra Day in Elie Saab 

Leslie Odom Jr. in Versace

Maria Bakalova in Giorgio Armani 

Celeste in Dilara Findikoglu

Celese 2021 BAFTAs

Phoebe Dyvenor in Louis Vuitton 

Phoebe Dynevor attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021

Kingsley Ben-Adir in Dior

Vanessa Kirby in Atelier Versace 

Bukky Bakray in Prada  

Ashley Madekwe in Louis Vuitton 

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Jamie Chung is seen in her award show look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Style

The 17 Best Looks From the 2021 SAG Awards

Featuring Jaime Chung, Cynthia Erivo and Kerry Washington in her pool — wearing a gown.

regina-king-critics-choice-awards-2021
Style

The 23 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights include custom couture and feathered pajamas.

florence-pugh-bafta-awards-2020
Style

All the Best Looks From the 2020 BAFTA Awards

Highlights included Kate Middleton in an Alexander McQueen re-wear and Florence Pugh in a hot-pink Dries Van Noten cape

best-dressed-tv-baftas
Style

See All the Best Looks From the 2018 BAFTA TV Awards

From "The Crown"'s Vanessa Kirby to "Outlander"'s Caitriona Balfe.