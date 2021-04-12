Must Read: Balmain and Maluma Team Up on Miami-Inspired Capsule, CFDA Plans for In-Person NYFW

Photo: Courtesy of Balmain

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Balmain and Maluma team up on Miami-inspired capsule

Balmain has partnered with rapper Maluma on a capsule of ready-to-wear designs and sneakers that are available for purchase on Balmain.com. The collaboration, which was initially intended for Maluma's tour, is full of streetwear pieces remixed with an '80s beach vibe. Shop the full collection here. {Fashionista inbox}

CFDA plans for in-person NYFW

After two seasons of virtual fashion shows, the CFDA said it anticipates "a return to in-person shows" for New York Fashion Week this September. The CFDA announcement coincides with the news of the Met Gala's return. "With current signs of progress in the pace of vaccinations and the strategic, gradual reopening and tangible reawakening of New York City, we look forward to a strong fashion season that celebrates the best of American fashion in both physical and digital presentation formats," said Steven Kolb, the CFDA's chief executive officer, in a statement obtained by Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Bottega Veneta receives backlash for Berlin event

Bottega Veneta came under fire this weekend after Daniel Lee hosted a secret runway show at Berlin's Berghain, one of the world's most famous techno clubs. Social media users criticized the brand's decision to throw an event as the German city is still in lockdown as it tries to contain surging Covid-19 cases. {WWD}

Inside Ganni's winning approach to retail

A global pandemic wasn't powerful enough to slow Ganni's international expansion. The label has plans to open multiple stores this year and its revenue managed to increase in 2020, while the broader footwear and apparel market experienced contractions in sales. Tamison O'Connor took a deeper look at the brand's modern approach to retail, including how it stays ahead of challenging retail trends and economic headwinds, for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

