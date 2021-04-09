18 Colorful Mascaras to Brighten Up Any Beauty Look

Photo: Imaxtree

When models at the Stella McCartney Fall 2012 runway show wore electric-blue mascara — and fairly little other visible makeup — it was a beauty look that took on instant icon status. (The fact that then-newcomer model Cara Delevingne happened to have strikingly full, oh-so-memorable eyebrows to top the whole thing off with didn't hurt, either.) Sure, colorful mascara had been around for years, but it was this runway moment that sparked an entirely new obsession with the impact unexpectedly bright lashes can have. It's the look that launched a million Pinterest beauty inspo boards and prompted scores of beauty brands to branch out beyond the blacks and browns of their existing mascara portfolios.

Nearly a decade later, our collective obsession with colorful mascara has only grown, if the number of people who still regularly Google "colored mascara" is any indication. Good thing the beauty aisle is absolutely brimming with lively, anything-but-black mascara options. In the gallery below, we've rounded up some of our favorites, including sapphire blues, amethyst purples, punchy pinks and even a handful of neons, pastels and metallics. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

18 Gallery 18 Images

