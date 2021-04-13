21 Cream Blushes That Always Look Natural

Photo: Imaxtree

There was a time when using blush was akin to dusting pigmented baby powder over your cheeks: It felt heavy, cake-y and drying — not to mention, it left skin looking dull, matte and blah. In other words, it kind of defeated the purpose of using blush at all. But makeup formulas have come a long way over the years, and there's a whole crop of soft, buildable and blendable cream blushes to choose from.

These glow-enhancing pigments feel weightless, melt seamlessly into skin and create a truly natural-looking flush every single time. What's more, they run the gamut from sheer to intensely pigmented, and come in a variety of formats (think balms, sticks, palettes and beyond). And the cream blushes of today aren't limited to baby pinks and dusty mauves of yore — these shades range from intense brick-red (beautiful on dark skin tones) to lively tangerine (stunning on medium skin tones) to shimmery rose (honestly, this one works on everyone).

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) our top cream blush picks right now.

21 Gallery 21 Images

