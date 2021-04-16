17 Makeup Bags That Are as Aesthetically Pleasing as They Are Functional

Perfect for organizing your beauty stash at home or on the go.

Photo: Courtesy of Béis

No one ever said organizing your beauty stash had to be mundane. There are plenty of totally functional makeup bags out there that also happen to be surprisingly aesthetically appealing. Whether you're looking to tidy up your vanity at home or neatly tuck your eye shadows, lipsticks, makeup sponges and brushes away for on-the-go use, we've rounded up a makeup bag for every personal style and need, from a trendy multi-piece, Brother Vellies-designed set that's shockingly affordable to an outdoor-adventure-worthy pick from The North Face.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) our picks.

17 Gallery 17 Images

