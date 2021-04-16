17 Makeup Bags That Are as Aesthetically Pleasing as They Are Functional

Perfect for organizing your beauty stash at home or on the go.
Author:
Publish date:
beis-makeup-bag-main

No one ever said organizing your beauty stash had to be mundane. There are plenty of totally functional makeup bags out there that also happen to be surprisingly aesthetically appealing. Whether you're looking to tidy up your vanity at home or neatly tuck your eye shadows, lipsticks, makeup sponges and brushes away for on-the-go use, we've rounded up a makeup bag for every personal style and need, from a trendy multi-piece, Brother Vellies-designed set that's shockingly affordable to an outdoor-adventure-worthy pick from The North Face

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) our picks.

madewell-leather-makeup-pouch
brother-vellies-sephora-collection-large-cosmetics-bag
sonia-kashuk-double-zip-train-case
17
Gallery
17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

travel-makeup-bag-promo
Beauty

14 Makeup Bags to Keep Your Beauty Products Organized When You Travel

Because no one wants to open up a suitcase and find a mangled makeup brush, spilled foundation or crushed highlighter.

travel-gift-guide-2019
Shopping

26 Instagram-Worthy Travel Essentials to Give All Your Jet-Setting Friends

Send them packing in style.

makeup-organizers-horiz
Beauty

24 Makeup Organizers That'll Transform Your Bathroom Into Your Dream Vanity

Not to mention make your getting-ready routine — and life — so much easier.

pat-mcgath-labs-lip-fetish-balm-promo
Beauty

16 Actually Good Beauty Products That Are on Sale Online Right Now

This week's picks include fancy beauty tools that'll up your self-care game and a beauty organizer that's just as useful when you're stuck at home as it is for travel.