Must Read: Rosé Named Tiffany & Co. Ambassador, Parade Debuts Bralettes

Photo: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Rosé named Tiffany & Co. ambassador

Blackpink's Rosé joins an elite group of celebrities that includes Lupita Nyong'o and Elle Fanning as the newest global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. She is the face of the brand's "HardWear" digital campaign, which highlights the collection's gauge links and industrial shapes. According to a press release, Tiffany & Co. chose Rosé to star in the campaign because she embodies the bold attitude of the collection. {Fashionista inbox}

Parade expands undergarment offering to include bralettes

Since its launch in the fall of 2019, the Gen-Z-approved lingerie brand Parade has sold over 1 million pairs of underwear. Now, the brand is coming for the bra category with a range of colorful bralettes. Launching in two styles, the Triangle and the Scoop, the bralette ($28) is available in sizes XS-3XL and has adjustable straps offering optimal support and customization. You can purchase the bralette here. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Parade

LVMH and Central Saint Martins partner on sustainability program

LVMH is building on its existing partnership and scholarship fund with Central Saint Martins with a new five-year program that focuses on sustainable development and innovation. The luxury giant will offer support to a series of initiatives focused on developing more climate-friendly luxury design, including a scholarship program, a new course on regenerative design and funding for research and development. {Business of Fashion}

The untold story of the magazine that invented street style

Vanessa Friedman recalls one of the most influential magazines that most people have never heard about in a piece for The New York Times. "Rags was the first publication to identify street style as a discrete fashion sector and call out the establishment for trying to manufacture trends," Friedman writes. "You can draw a direct line from its birth to the work of Bill Cunningham (Rags had an 'On the Street' photo section eight years before 'On the Street' appeared in The New York Times) and such Instagram sensations as The Sartorialist and Tommy Ton." {The New York Times}

Why sustainability and diversity are parallel issues

WWD's Executive Editor Tara Donaldson weighs in on why fashion can't fix itself without addressing sustainability and diversity. "Both are global — and systemic — issues the industry needs to address in ways that extend well beyond greenwashing and, what we can call amid the similar trend of making surface-level statements in support of diversity, often without the adequate, holistic commitments to change — colorwashing," Donaldson writes. {WWD}

Homepage photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

