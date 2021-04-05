Blue Tin Production Is Hiring A Production Manager In Chicago
Blue Tin Production is a working-class women of color apparel manufacturing workers co-operative working toward developing a global model for sustainability and labor in manufacturing. We are hiring a full-time Production Manager to join our studio in Chicago! www.bluetinproduction.com
Responsibilities:
- Managing, supporting, developing, and leading the team based on worker co-operative principles
- Develop production flows, setting up machines and schedules and ensuring timely and high quality completion of production
- Hire, train, and support the team based on worker co-operative principles
- Collect and analyze production data and strategize for growth, optimization, efficiency, and quality standards accordingly
- Conducting scientific-based inquiries into replicability, scale, and development of practices into models that can be shared globally with garment workers
- Develop and submit data reports on production costs and schedules
- Develop innovative and creative structural solutions to identified patterns and trends of issues
- Developing sustainability rubrics for each production, collaborating with designers in waste reduction and reaching sustainability benchmarks
- Ensuring the highest sustainability standards for each production, participating and developing deeper circular economy processes
- Keeping production and studio organized and stocked with necessary equipment and materials - Ensuring safety and health standards are met
Requirements:
- Minimum 5-10 years of experience in apparel factory management
- Expertise with operating, troubleshooting, and adjusting apparel manufacturing equipment, including but not limited to coverstitch machines, straight-blade cutting machines, tensioners, and other industrial equipment
- Expertise in pattern-making, sample-making, and garment construction
- Experience with luxury manufacturing quality control standards
- Ability to train new hires and integrate them into ongoing production
- Highly detailed oriented and organized
- Creative problem-solving and ability to think innovatively and strategically
- Preferred but not required: experience working with worker co-operatives
- Preferred but not required: experience working with survivors of violence
Benefits:
- Salary commensurate with experience, including healthcare, dental, vision, mental health
- Paid vacation, sick days, and holidays
- Regular wellness, somatic, and educational workshops
- Ability to earn co-ownership and profit-sharing based on worker co-operative principles
- The opportunity to tangibly think through, imagine, build, and contribute to structural change within the fashion industry in a manner that can be replicated by garment workers globally
- Contributing to the development of new global standards of labor and sustainability, playing an essential role in creating, cultivating, and implementing studio-floor practices that shift industry-wide normalization of gender-based violence in factories on a structural level
To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, and two references to hello@bluetinproduction.com with subject line formatted as: Last name, First name: Production Manager Application.