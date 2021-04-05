Blue Tin Production Is Hiring A Production Manager In Chicago

Blue Tin Production is a working-class women of color apparel manufacturing workers co-operative working toward developing a global model for sustainability and labor in manufacturing.

Blue Tin Production is a working-class women of color apparel manufacturing workers co-operative working toward developing a global model for sustainability and labor in manufacturing. We are hiring a full-time Production Manager to join our studio in Chicago! www.bluetinproduction.com

Responsibilities:

Managing, supporting, developing, and leading the team based on worker co-operative principles

Develop production flows, setting up machines and schedules and ensuring timely and high quality completion of production

Hire, train, and support the team based on worker co-operative principles

Collect and analyze production data and strategize for growth, optimization, efficiency, and quality standards accordingly

Conducting scientific-based inquiries into replicability, scale, and development of practices into models that can be shared globally with garment workers

Develop and submit data reports on production costs and schedules

Develop innovative and creative structural solutions to identified patterns and trends of issues

Developing sustainability rubrics for each production, collaborating with designers in waste reduction and reaching sustainability benchmarks

Ensuring the highest sustainability standards for each production, participating and developing deeper circular economy processes

Keeping production and studio organized and stocked with necessary equipment and materials - Ensuring safety and health standards are met

Requirements:

Minimum 5-10 years of experience in apparel factory management

Expertise with operating, troubleshooting, and adjusting apparel manufacturing equipment, including but not limited to coverstitch machines, straight-blade cutting machines, tensioners, and other industrial equipment

Expertise in pattern-making, sample-making, and garment construction

Experience with luxury manufacturing quality control standards

Ability to train new hires and integrate them into ongoing production

Highly detailed oriented and organized

Creative problem-solving and ability to think innovatively and strategically

Preferred but not required: experience working with worker co-operatives

Preferred but not required: experience working with survivors of violence

Benefits:

Salary commensurate with experience, including healthcare, dental, vision, mental health

Paid vacation, sick days, and holidays

Regular wellness, somatic, and educational workshops

Ability to earn co-ownership and profit-sharing based on worker co-operative principles

The opportunity to tangibly think through, imagine, build, and contribute to structural change within the fashion industry in a manner that can be replicated by garment workers globally

Contributing to the development of new global standards of labor and sustainability, playing an essential role in creating, cultivating, and implementing studio-floor practices that shift industry-wide normalization of gender-based violence in factories on a structural level