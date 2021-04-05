Sponsored Story

Blue Tin Production Is Hiring A Production Manager In Chicago

blue tin logo

Blue Tin Production is a working-class women of color apparel manufacturing workers co-operative working toward developing a global model for sustainability and labor in manufacturing. We are hiring a full-time Production Manager to join our studio in Chicago! www.bluetinproduction.com

Responsibilities:

  • Managing, supporting, developing, and leading the team based on worker co-operative principles
  • Develop production flows, setting up machines and schedules and ensuring timely and high quality completion of production
  • Hire, train, and support the team based on worker co-operative principles
  • Collect and analyze production data and strategize for growth, optimization, efficiency, and quality standards accordingly
  • Conducting scientific-based inquiries into replicability, scale, and development of practices into models that can be shared globally with garment workers
  • Develop and submit data reports on production costs and schedules
  • Develop innovative and creative structural solutions to identified patterns and trends of issues
  • Developing sustainability rubrics for each production, collaborating with designers in waste reduction and reaching sustainability benchmarks
  • Ensuring the highest sustainability standards for each production, participating and developing deeper circular economy processes
  • Keeping production and studio organized and stocked with necessary equipment and materials - Ensuring safety and health standards are met

Requirements:

  • Minimum 5-10 years of experience in apparel factory management
  • Expertise with operating, troubleshooting, and adjusting apparel manufacturing equipment, including but not limited to coverstitch machines, straight-blade cutting machines, tensioners, and other industrial equipment
  • Expertise in pattern-making, sample-making, and garment construction
  • Experience with luxury manufacturing quality control standards
  • Ability to train new hires and integrate them into ongoing production
  • Highly detailed oriented and organized
  • Creative problem-solving and ability to think innovatively and strategically
  • Preferred but not required: experience working with worker co-operatives
  • Preferred but not required: experience working with survivors of violence

Benefits:

  • Salary commensurate with experience, including healthcare, dental, vision, mental health
  • Paid vacation, sick days, and holidays
  • Regular wellness, somatic, and educational workshops
  • Ability to earn co-ownership and profit-sharing based on worker co-operative principles
  • The opportunity to tangibly think through, imagine, build, and contribute to structural change within the fashion industry in a manner that can be replicated by garment workers globally
  • Contributing to the development of new global standards of labor and sustainability, playing an essential role in creating, cultivating, and implementing studio-floor practices that shift industry-wide normalization of gender-based violence in factories on a structural level

To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, and two references to hello@bluetinproduction.com​ with​ subject line formatted as: Last name, First name: Production Manager Application. 

