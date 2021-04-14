Great Outfits in Fashion History: BTS in Bottega Veneta by Daniel Lee

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Since their inception, BTS has had many memorable eras, each marked by distinct aesthetics that have evolved with the group. And as their worldwide reach continues to grow, so has the list of fashion brands from across the globe that want to work with them. Over the years, BTS has been outfitted from some of the most prestigious houses, from Prada to Gucci to Berluti to Givenchy, while taking great care to ensure that, even if they're all wearing the same label, each individual member's style sensibilities come through.

The 2020 Grammys took this to a new level: BTS arrived wearing head-to-toe Bottega Veneta — a brand that, at that specific moment, was at its peak, after a blockbuster first year with Daniel Lee at the helm. It also wasn't a label known for dressing celebrities on the red carpet, so the fact that it outfitted all seven members of BTS was exceptional.

Instead of suiting, BTS opted to showcase an array of sleek outerwear (Jimin's leather trench!) and turtlenecks (save for Jin, who wore a white crewneck tee under his olive-hued coat) in a neutral color palette. The pared-back, minimalist looks were quintessential Bottega Veneta menswear.

When it came time to take the stage, the members proved once again to audiences that they have the range, changing into bold rockstar looks from Saint Laurent to join Lil Nas X onstage.

Until we can safely attend a post-pandemic BTS concert — and until we can see the Bangtan boys bring their style to the front row at fashion week IRL — I'll be shopping turtlenecks, inspired by this specific moment in their sartorial history. Join me, below.

