Great Outfits in Fashion History: BTS in Bottega Veneta by Daniel Lee

Still thinking about last year's Grammys.
Author:
Publish date:
BTS attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Since their inception, BTS has had many memorable eras, each marked by distinct aesthetics that have evolved with the group. And as their worldwide reach continues to grow, so has the list of fashion brands from across the globe that want to work with them. Over the years, BTS has been outfitted from some of the most prestigious houses, from Prada to Gucci to Berluti to Givenchy, while taking great care to ensure that, even if they're all wearing the same label, each individual member's style sensibilities come through. 

The 2020 Grammys took this to a new level: BTS arrived wearing head-to-toe Bottega Veneta — a brand that, at that specific moment, was at its peak, after a blockbuster first year with Daniel Lee at the helm. It also wasn't a label known for dressing celebrities on the red carpet, so the fact that it outfitted all seven members of BTS was exceptional. 

Instead of suiting, BTS opted to showcase an array of sleek outerwear (Jimin's leather trench!) and turtlenecks (save for Jin, who wore a white crewneck tee under his olive-hued coat) in a neutral color palette. The pared-back, minimalist looks were quintessential Bottega Veneta menswear.

When it came time to take the stage, the members proved once again to audiences that they have the range, changing into bold rockstar looks from Saint Laurent to join Lil Nas X onstage.

Lil Nas X and BTS perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Until we can safely attend a post-pandemic BTS concert — and until we can see the Bangtan boys bring their style to the front row at fashion week IRL — I'll be shopping turtlenecks, inspired by this specific moment in their sartorial history. Join me, below.

LaQuan Smith Turtleneck Forward
Monse Foldover Turtleneck Sweater Intermix
Stylenanda Cutout Sleeve Turtleneck Knit Top
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

GettyImages-1167254799
Style

Cecilie Bahnsen Dresses, Telfar Bags, Bottega Veneta Anything: These Were the "It" Items of 2019

We asked the experts to share their thoughts on the most talked-about pieces of the year.

bottega-veneta-fall-2019-collection
Fashion Week

Daniel Lee's Bottega Veneta Fall 2019 Runway Debut Officially Put Him on the Fashion Map

The under-the-radar, newly hired creative director is one to watch.

Bottega Veneta RS20 0439
Fashion Week

Daniel Lee Doubles Down on His Bottega Veneta Muse for Spring 2020

The designer made waves with his debut runway collection, now he's sticking with what works.

Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London Photo Credit Tyrone Lebon - 01
Fashion Week

Bottega Veneta Releases Spring 2021 Collection Through Objects

There are three "books" and a record, which tell the story of how the line was made.