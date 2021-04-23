Must Read: Louis Vuitton Names BTS Brand Ambassadors, Dior Heads to Athens

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Louis Vuitton taps BTS as brand ambassadors

K-pop superstars BTS have been named Louis Vuitton's latest brand ambassadors. "South Korean band BTS are undoubtedly one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world...BTS's ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House," reads a company press release announcing the news. {Fashionista inbox}



Dior will show its cruise collection in Athens

Dior will stage its Cruise 2022 show in Athens, Greece on June 17. While the specific venue has yet to be announced, the French fashion house noted that its presentation will be held in "full compliance with current sanitary measures" to prevent the spread of Covid-19. {Fashionista inbox}

The Oscars remain important to the fashion industry

"Despite the American viewing public likely regarding Sunday’s Academy Awards with a 'collective shrug,' the fashion industry is giving the show a bear hug," writes Alexandra Mondalek for Business of Fashion. Despite dwindling viewership, the fashion industry remains enthusiastic about the Oscars, with brands placing high importance on red carpet appearances. {Business of Fashion}

Simone Biles parts ways with Nike, signs with Athleta

Gymnast Simone Biles has parted ways with Nike Inc. and entered a new partnership with Gap Inc.'s Athleta brand. "The relationship...is a major coup for the smaller, women's activewear brand," notes Louise Radnofsky of The Wall Street Journal. "I felt like it wasn't just about my achievements, it's what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids," Biles told the publication, regarding her decision to partner with Athleta. "I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing." Biles also announced the news via Instagram. {The Wall Street Journal}

Levi's introduces 'Buy Better, Wear Longer' campaign

Levi's introduced its "Buy Better, Wear Longer" campaign this week, with an aim to "raise awareness and speak to Levi's shared responsibility on the environmental impacts of apparel production and consumption." It features seven ambassadors, including Jaden Smith, Emma Chamberlain, Marcus Rashford and Xiuhtezcatl. {Fashionista inbox}

