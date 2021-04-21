Riccardo Tisci Reworks British Classics in a 'Love Letter to Women' for Burberry Fall 2021

"There's an underlying attitude to the collection that's very British; of being unique, eccentric and totally authentic in how you express yourself."
Author:
Publish date:
Burberry Autumn_Winter 2021 Womenswear Presentation - Ambient Runway_013

Riccardo Tisci has titled Burberry's Fall 2021 womenswear collection, which debuted Wednesday, simply "Femininity." The inspiration? His mother.

"Throughout my life, my mother has been this incredible force of nature. As a single parent, she raised me and my eight sisters with unfaltering purpose and pride. So, naturally, I have always been drawn to strong women and, in turn, they have also given me the confidence to express my own femininity. They are not afraid to challenge expectations and I have always been in such awe of their determination. They are warriors," he wrote, in a press release, adding that the presentation was "a love letter to women and a celebration of their incomparable strength."

Against a minimal beige backdrop, models stomped in their heeled sock boots through Burberry's flagship Regent Street store in London with the confidence and conviction Tisci was envisioning. The designer seemed to channel a similarly bold energy, "challenging expectations" by freely reworking the British classics for which Burberry has long been known, creating a crafty sensibility. (The collection also pays homage to Mother Nature and British craft and outdoor movements, according to the brand.)

Everything from dresses to pants to outerwear feature pieces of fabric that flap around as the models walked; some look as though they'd been added on, others as if part of the garment had been deliberately deconstructed, meant to reference flags. Cape silhouettes also abound, sometimes revealing one or both shoulders. Fur — all faux — is big as well, in coats that had dangling exaggerated pelts and massive bags that almost look carcass-like.

"There’s an underlying attitude to the collection that's very British; of being unique, eccentric and totally authentic in how you express yourself," Tisci wrote.

For that Burberry shopper that's looking for some extra eccentricity with their trench coat, this collection certainly has it. See every look from Burberry Fall 2021 in the gallery below.

Burberry Autumn_Winter 2021 Womenswear Collection - Look 45 - Xue_001
Burberry Autumn_Winter 2021 Womenswear Collection - Look 1 - Xue_001
Burberry Autumn_Winter 2021 Womenswear Collection - Look 3 - Eugenia_001
46
Gallery
46 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

burberry spring 2021 show
Fashion Week

Riccardo Tisci Stages a Runway Performance in the Woods for Burberry's Spring 2021 Collection

He collaborated with artist Anne Imhof on a show that featured live music, choreography and, of course, clothes.

007 FW21 Altuzarra Look 7
Fashion Week

Fashionista's Favorite Collections of the Fall 2021 Season

Which was your #1?

S Rocha shs PO F21 009
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 29 Favorite Shoes of Fall 2021 Fashion Month

Featuring elegant heels and look-at-me boots.

Claudia Lavender photographed by Danko Steiner for Burberry crop
News

Riccardo Tisci's First Burberry Campaign Was Shot by Six Photographers

It's just as all-encompassing as his debut collection.