Cardi B Is Launching Her First Apparel Collection for Reebok

It's called Summertime Fine.
Cardi-Reebok-Summertime-Fine-Collection-12

Cardi B's expanding her relationship with Reebok, designing her first-ever apparel collection for the sportswear label — just in time for summer.  

A ready-to-wear line is a logical next step for the Reebok brand ambassador, following the release of her two sneaker styles, the Club C Cardi and the Club C Double, last year. (Both shoes will be introduced in new colorways, too, along with this launch.) The pieces themselves heavily reference the brand's '90s archive, as well as Cardi's memories of summer on the Coney Island boardwalk. There are pastel hues juxtaposed with bright colors, cut-outs revealing mesh fabrics underneath and retro layering with cinched waists. Each piece will be available in sizes 2XS to 4X. 

Cardi B's Summertime Fine collection for Reebok launches online on reebok.com on April 23 (at 10:00 a.m. EST, to be exact). Start plotting your buy by clicking through to see all the pieces in the gallery, below.

Cardi-Reebok-Summertime-Fine-Collection-9
Cardi-Reebok-Summertime-Fine-Collection-15
Cardi-Reebok-Summertime-Fine-Collection-14
