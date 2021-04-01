Must Read: CFDA and Swarovski Announce New Scholarship, How Fiorucci Captured the Hearts Of Gen Z

Nadja Swarovski and Steven Kolb Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

CFDA and the Swarovski Foundation announce Re:Generation Innovation Scholar Award

In honor of Earth Month, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and the Swarovski Foundation are launching a new annual scholarship for full-time undergraduate BFA or BA college students that supports sustainability innovation in fashion. Through this three-year partnership, the Re: Generation Innovation Scholar Award will offer a $30,000 grant, and provide "meaningful mentorship to help them grow their exemplary potential to transform fashion through ingenuity," according to a press release, to one winner per year. "Design students have a unique ability to use the creative process to examine sustainable development and lay the foundations of a new and better future for this industry," Nadja Swarovski said, in a statement. "Their creative expression through fashion is a vehicle for evolution — not only for trailblazing concepts and products, but also for societal changes in thinking and behavior." {Fashionista Inbox}

How Fiorucci captured the hearts of Gen Z

In her weekly Elle column, Véronique Hyland writes about Gen Z's rediscovery of Fiorucci and the brand's recent renaissance, and speaks to the up-and-coming designers that are inspired by its signature aesthetic. {Elle}

An incomplete history of the feminist T-shirt

For Harper's Bazaar, Marisa Crawford offers some historical context for the feminist slogan T-shirt trend we've seen in recent years, starting from the women's liberation movement, and how the conversation around it has evolved over the decades. {Harper's Bazaar}

