CHAPTER 2 SEEKING PR MANAGER, FASHION

Leading communications firm, Chapter 2, is seeking a full-time PR Manager in our Fashion Division to specifically focus on emerging designer, sneaker, and legacy streetwear fashion brands

Leading communications firm, Chapter 2, is seeking a full-time PR Manager in our Fashion Division to specifically focus on emerging designer, sneaker, and legacy streetwear fashion brands. The PR Manager, Fashion will report to the PR Director, Fashion and company founders, working on top tier media placements, creative partnerships, events/activations, leading day to day client management, liaising with our VIP Division, and developing cohesive communications strategies for assigned clients.

The role starts as a remote team member, but will be based in the New York City (Flatiron/Manhattan) office upon commencement of reopening plans in Summer 2021.

The ideal candidate has 3 to 5+ years experience in a public relations or marketing capacity, with deep knowledge and interest in streetwear and emerging designers. Candidates with experience in-house with a top brand or leading agency will be prioritized for this role.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with senior team in developing long-term plans, insights, and program recommendations for clients, demonstrating a thorough understanding of their brand, industry competition and relevant media; actively help build cohesive, strategic, and meaningful communications campaigns

Spearhead and execute PR campaigns through a demonstrated, working knowledge of relevant media and communications platforms and outlets; lead the proactive outreach to target editors and stylists to secure media coverage and increase brand visibility

Act as day-to-day client contact for clients and address major client issues thoughtfully and effectively

Produce and publish effective press materials including pitches, press releases, media alerts, and bios

Work closely with client’s external (and potential) brand partners to lead creative and innovative, results-driven programs with their various business enterprises, partnerships, launches, collaborations and activations

Work with NY and LA teams to organize, staff, produce, and promote activations/events, interviews, press previews, editor meetings, and showroom appointments

Assist in planning and execution of client events across all company divisions including budget management, vendor relations, sponsor relations, etc.

Manage and coordinate day-to-day PR activities on client accounts including sample trafficking, PR gifting/seeding, and managing showroom collections

Monitor press coverage and report directly to client; oversee completion of monthly status reports and ensure delivery to client; work internal teams on regular updating of client press books and reports

Recruit, manage, mentor, and lead junior staff members

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Thorough knowledge and understanding of principles in PR, marketing, and digital media, as well as the current (and changing!) global media landscape

Excellent relationships with media contacts and celebrity stylists in fashion, culture, and lifestyle press in both the print and online/digital space

3-5+ years experience in a public relations capacity either in-house with a top brand or at a leading agency

Experience successfully managing PR campaigns from strategy development through execution with track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients, and monitoring and reporting on progress to teams

Effective leadership qualities and proactive attitude with managing projects and responsibilities

Strategic thinker who can bring fresh and innovative ideas to the team and implement strategies to bring these ideas to life

Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organization skills

Highly adept at multitasking and managing multiple projects simultaneously and effectively

Highly proficient with tools including Fashion GPS/Launchmetrics or Mayvien, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Dropbox, Google programs, Cision, Muck Rack and social media platforms

Availability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally

COMPENSATION:

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience. Full company benefits are offered to all full-time employees.

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

Health, Dental, and Vision insurance (immediate upon start date)

Employee Mental Health Program (immediate upon start date)

For company policies and commitments, please see here.

Company PTO Policy upon request.

TO APPLY:

Email cover letter and resume to jobs@chapter2agency.com with "PR Manager, Fashion" in the subject line.