elysewalker Is Hiring A HR Professional In So Cal
Human Resource - The Role
elysewalker is hiring a HR professional to support our People team's strategy to help retain and grow best-in-class talent and provide employees with a great working experience.
As a HR lead you'll be responsible for the daily functions of Human Resources. This includes recruiting, hiring, onboarding/offboarding, benefits, leaves, performance management, learning and development, and organizational culture. You'll also be responsible for ensuring adherence to company policies and procedures.
If you're an experienced HR professional excited to join a fast-growing company on a mission to expand our legacy in the Luxury Retail space, this is the job for you. This position is for an experienced individual who will bring their energy, and hard work to help us build, recruit, train, motivate, and support our team.
Workforce Planning - Implementing the organization’s recruiting strategy
- Job posts – Developing job descriptions, Informing job applicants of job duties, responsibilities, benefits, schedules, working conditions, promotion opportunities, etc.
- Resume vetting & scheduling interviews.
- Interview applicants for culture alliance
- Administering pre-employment reference checks and completing background investigations when applicable.
Employment Relations
- Onboarding / New Hire Paperwork
- Processing action forms, promotions /new hire announcements
- Manage all employee benefit programs to include initial and annual enrollments.
- Recommends and monitors annual employee performance evaluations.
- Functions as a neutral contact and addresses any employment relations issues or internal concerns/complaints brought forward by employees or managers, such as such as work complaints and harassment allegations. Recommend corrective/Disciplinary actions.
- Administer and handle leaves of absence, workers' compensation claims, verification of employment requests and unemployment claims.
- Terminations Paperwork, Cobra administration and Final Wage Calculation
- Maintain Employee Files
Full-Cycle Payroll Processing – Bi-Weekly
- Review employee timesheets for completion and posting to payroll for processing.
- Provide accurate and timely responses to employee’s payroll related inquiries.
- Update employee information in our third-party payroll provider, Workday, including state/local tax liabilities, address changes, Garnishments, 401k elections, fringe benefits and all pertinent W2 information
- Upload and Process 401k contributions.
HR Development
- Manage employee morale and company Culture Club.
- Stay up-to-date and comply with changes in labor legislation Develop and implement HR policies throughout the organization; Employee Manual, IIPP, FMLA, OSHA, Federal and State Labor laws
- Administering/ Conducting on-the-job training programs ie IIPP, OSHA requirements, Harassment training etc.
- Maintaining Accident records
Requirements
- A min. of 4 years’ proven experience in a similar role such as HR Specialist or HR Generalist
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Composure and confidentiality required to handle disciplinary and grievance issues.
- Solid understanding of labor legislation and payroll process
- Team management skills
- Previous experience using ADP Run.
To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@elysewalker.com, subject line HR Professional.