elysewalker Is Hiring A HR Professional In So Cal

elysewalker has been curating high and low, from near and far, decades before it became the industry norm. Mixing heritage brands with new and emerging, the stores style it all together seamlessly.

Human Resource - The Role



elysewalker is hiring a HR professional to support our People team's strategy to help retain and grow best-in-class talent and provide employees with a great working experience.



As a HR lead you'll be responsible for the daily functions of Human Resources. This includes recruiting, hiring, onboarding/offboarding, benefits, leaves, performance management, learning and development, and organizational culture. You'll also be responsible for ensuring adherence to company policies and procedures.



If you're an experienced HR professional excited to join a fast-growing company on a mission to expand our legacy in the Luxury Retail space, this is the job for you. This position is for an experienced individual who will bring their energy, and hard work to help us build, recruit, train, motivate, and support our team.

Workforce Planning - Implementing the organization’s recruiting strategy

Job posts – Developing job descriptions, Informing job applicants of job duties, responsibilities, benefits, schedules, working conditions, promotion opportunities, etc.

Resume vetting & scheduling interviews.

Interview applicants for culture alliance

Administering pre-employment reference checks and completing background investigations when applicable.

Employment Relations

Onboarding / New Hire Paperwork

Processing action forms, promotions /new hire announcements

Manage all employee benefit programs to include initial and annual enrollments.

Recommends and monitors annual employee performance evaluations.

Functions as a neutral contact and addresses any employment relations issues or internal concerns/complaints brought forward by employees or managers, such as such as work complaints and harassment allegations. Recommend corrective/Disciplinary actions.

Administer and handle leaves of absence, workers' compensation claims, verification of employment requests and unemployment claims.

Terminations Paperwork, Cobra administration and Final Wage Calculation

Maintain Employee Files

Full-Cycle Payroll Processing – Bi-Weekly

Review employee timesheets for completion and posting to payroll for processing.

Provide accurate and timely responses to employee’s payroll related inquiries.

Update employee information in our third-party payroll provider, Workday, including state/local tax liabilities, address changes, Garnishments, 401k elections, fringe benefits and all pertinent W2 information

Upload and Process 401k contributions.

HR Development

Manage employee morale and company Culture Club.

Stay up-to-date and comply with changes in labor legislation Develop and implement HR policies throughout the organization; Employee Manual, IIPP, FMLA, OSHA, Federal and State Labor laws

Administering/ Conducting on-the-job training programs ie IIPP, OSHA requirements, Harassment training etc.

Maintaining Accident records

Requirements

A min. of 4 years’ proven experience in a similar role such as HR Specialist or HR Generalist

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Composure and confidentiality required to handle disciplinary and grievance issues.

Solid understanding of labor legislation and payroll process

Team management skills

Previous experience using ADP Run.

To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@elysewalker.com, subject line HR Professional.