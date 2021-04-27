elysewalker Is Hiring An Account Payable Coordinator In So Cal

elysewalker is looking for an Accounts Payable Coordinator. This is a full time opportunity, working with our accounting team.

elysewalker is looking for an Accounts Payable Coordinator. This is a full time opportunity, working with our accounting team. This position is responsible for the full accounts payable cycle, from the receipt of invoices through the payment of invoices. This position is responsible for troubleshooting vendor invoices, proper GL coding of expenses, and overseeing the internal employee expense process, while maintaining a strong focus on accuracy.

Primary Duties:

Accurately key invoices in accounting software in a timely manner for multiple entities

Review invoices, verify billed amount, estimate and previous payment; monitor discount opportunities and resolve statement discrepancies

Match invoices, purchase orders and receiving documents

Process employee expense reports

Reconcile and code Company Credit Cards

Balance monthly ledgers for multiple entities

Maintain accurate payment schedule for all vendors

Process weekly and monthly check runs

Investigate inquiries and respond to vendors and employees

Support payroll process with data entry and process ad hoc requests

Clerical duties including, but not limited to facing, filing, collating checks, copying, etc.

Other tasks as assigned

Job Requirements

4+ years accounts payable experience

Experience with QuickBooks software

Must have strong Word and Excel skills

Good communication skills

To Apply: Please send your resume to hr@elysewalker.com, subject line Accounts Payable Coordinator.