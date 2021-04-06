Great Outfits in Fashion History: Eve in Tom Ford-Era Gucci

Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I would rarely call most looks dating from the mid-aughts period "timeless" — actually, if anything, most red carpet outfits from that time period could be carbon-dated with a precision usually only seen in the field of chemistry.

But the stunning dress worn by Eve to the 2003 Met Gala defies the era in many ways. The gown is from Tom Ford-era Gucci, largely considered a gold standard in the world of creative director/fashion house pairings. And with the slipdress top and spare use of ruffles at the skirt, it almost defies dating itself. (Almost!) The bias cut helps hug Eve's curves — perfect for the evening's "Goddess" theme — and the sheer bustline is a nice way to break up the otherwise all-black column. She finished the look with dangling sparklers for earrings (the one touch that pins this look down to the mid-aughts) and simple black strappy heels.

Also, it's hard to imagine there was ever a time where what happened inside the Met Gala wasn't a huge secret only ever revealed in the lyrics to Taylor Swift songs, but Vogue didn't have the same iron-grip on coverage back in 2003, which means we get these delightful photos of Eve sitting in an adoring Tom Ford's lap while they presumably enjoy whatever entertainment was provided that evening (with Alicia Keys!).

