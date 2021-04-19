Sponsored Story

Exposure Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY

We’re looking for an Account Executive with at least two years of experience in PR.
Author:
Publish date:
exposure logo.PNG

Exposure is a creative communications agency founded in 1993. Built on the power of network, our mission is to make brands culturally relevant and connect audiences across channels. We work with some of the largest and best-known brands in the world and we’re looking for a dynamic, passionate, hardworking and creative individual to join our growing New York team.

We’re looking for an Account Executive with at least two years of experience in PR. The ideal candidate must be enthusiastic about media relations, pitching and understand the cross section of culture and fashion.

We’re looking for someone that is excited about fashion and challenges themselves in scoring the next great piece of coverage. That means you are comfortable at generating media lists, writing creative pitches, and planning and/or executing media events. We’re also looking for someone that has a strong influencer and VIP network.

Roles and Responsibilities

  • Develop creative pitches
  • Generate robust media lists
  • Establish relationships with national and local media
  • Generate media coverage in national and local titles
  • Maintain client reporting
  • Write press releases and brand documents
  • Produce agendas and recaps for client meetings
  • Research and identify unique partnership opportunities
  • Nurture relationships with key influencers and VIPs
  • Support team in event planning and execution

Skills/ Requirements

  • Minimum of two years is a must
  • Experience in client communication
  • Proficient at multitasking and organization
  • Strong writing skills – must provide samples
  • Strong understanding and practice of social media
  • Passion for art, music, food, and fashion

To Apply: Please send your resume to rachele.schaefers@exposure.net, subject line Account Executive.

Related Stories

IMG_6881 exposure
Careers

Exposure Communications Is Hiring An Account Executive / Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

Calling all Foodie Fashionistas. We’re looking for someone that is excited about spirits, food, fashion and lifestyle and ready to open their rolodex and challenge themselves to scoring the next great piece of coverage.

THINK LOGO
Careers

THINK PR Is Hiring A PR Junior Account Executive, Fashion In New York, NY

THINK PR is a full service, rapidly growing public relations agency looking for a full time PR Account Executive with 1+ years of experience to work on dynamic mass-fashion and cult-favorite fashion & global beauty brands.

rk communications logo
Sponsored Story

RK Communications Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

RK Communications is actively seeking an entrepreneurial senior account executive for its New York office with at least 2-4 years of experience.

full picture logo
Sponsored Story

Full Picture Is Hiring An Account Executive, Beauty PR In New York, NY

The Account Executive position works closely with the Senior Account Executive and leads media and influencer outreach across the company’s beauty division.