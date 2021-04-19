Exposure Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY

We’re looking for an Account Executive with at least two years of experience in PR.

Exposure is a creative communications agency founded in 1993. Built on the power of network, our mission is to make brands culturally relevant and connect audiences across channels. We work with some of the largest and best-known brands in the world and we’re looking for a dynamic, passionate, hardworking and creative individual to join our growing New York team.

We’re looking for an Account Executive with at least two years of experience in PR. The ideal candidate must be enthusiastic about media relations, pitching and understand the cross section of culture and fashion.

We’re looking for someone that is excited about fashion and challenges themselves in scoring the next great piece of coverage. That means you are comfortable at generating media lists, writing creative pitches, and planning and/or executing media events. We’re also looking for someone that has a strong influencer and VIP network.

Roles and Responsibilities

Develop creative pitches

Generate robust media lists

Establish relationships with national and local media

Generate media coverage in national and local titles

Maintain client reporting

Write press releases and brand documents

Produce agendas and recaps for client meetings

Research and identify unique partnership opportunities

Nurture relationships with key influencers and VIPs

Support team in event planning and execution

Skills/ Requirements

Minimum of two years is a must

Experience in client communication

Proficient at multitasking and organization

Strong writing skills – must provide samples

Strong understanding and practice of social media

Passion for art, music, food, and fashion

To Apply: Please send your resume to rachele.schaefers@exposure.net, subject line Account Executive.