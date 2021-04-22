Must Read: Farfetch Publishes Conscious Luxury Report, 'Allure' Is Banning Several Sustainable Packaging Buzzwords

Photo: Courtesy of Farfetch

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Farfetch publishes Conscious Luxury trend report

Farfetch is releasing its first annual Conscious Luxury trend report, which explores how luxury consumer habits are evolving based on behaviors the company is noticing on its platforms. The inaugural study tracks how 2020 and Covid-19 impacted the way people spend and shows a growing interest on designated "conscious" products, which it defines as "made of independently recognized or certified materials (e.g. organic, recycled and upcycled fabrics, low impact cellulosic materials, etc.), created via a certified production process, be pre-owned or belong to a brand that scores well with ethical rating agency Good on You." You can read the full report here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Allure is banning several "sustainable" packaging buzzwords

WWD reports that Allure will no longer use certain words when reporting on "sustainable" product packaging — such as "recyclable" when referring to plastic, "earth-friendly," "eco-friendly," "planet-friendly" and "biodegradable" — and will be more discerning when using "compostable" and "green" in this context. "We felt we needed to take a stand on the language we were going to use," Jenny Bailly, the magazine's beauty director, explained. "I hope everyone will start thinking more about these terms as the consumer becomes more educated and we're all voting with our dollars." {WWD}

Can sustainable labels credibly collaborate with big brands?

In Business of Fashion, Rachel Deely and Darcey Sergison discuss the complicated nature of collaborations between sustainable fashion companies and big global brands (such as the Lemlem x H&M capsule, which launches today for Earth Day), from the implications they have on the supply chain to the criticism they receive to the opportunities they present. {Business of Fashion}

Refinery29's Unbothered drops first digital cover

Refinery29's Unbothered published its first-ever digital cover starring Keke Palmer, photographed by Kanya Iwana and profiled by Alanna Bennett. Chelsea Sanders, VP of Refinery29 Unbothered, also announced that Palmer would be coming onto the team as a creative advisor, "supporting and co-developing new projects that push conversations and our culture forward... [partnering] with us to dream up new ways to build Black joy into our everyday content across platforms, [asking] those tough and taboo questions that need answers and most of all, [continuing] to create a safe space for Black women to be their freest selves." {Refinery29}

A Cardi B beauty line may be on its way

TMZ came across legal documents that suggest Cardi B may be launching her own beauty brand soon: Her company, Washpoppin Inc., appears to have filed paperwork to trademark "Bardi Beauty" for products including "cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish and nail enamel," according to the publication. {TMZ}

