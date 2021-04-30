The 19 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in April

Highlights include a bagel sweater and a pinot noir bag.
April always goes by in the blink of an eye. One minute, we're celebrating the start of spring, the next we're looking ahead to summer. This month, we at Fashionista, mingled with both transitional staples and sunny, abbreviated garments that are made for days spent by the pool. For the most part, we stayed away from loungewear, opting for sweet gingham dresses and sleek bodysuits instead. On the footwear front, we're eyeing statement sandals that demand attention through bright colors and bold textures. Our accessory picks follow a similar uncompromisingly loud formula — think a beaded handbag in the shape of a glass of wine and a tortoise banana clip. See (and shop) them all in the gallery below:

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

