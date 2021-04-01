The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in March

Including delightful spring candles, reparative hair treatments and at least one skin-care product all the TikTok cool kids convinced us to try.

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

In addition to rejoicing over good news like sunny skies (!) and vaccine appointment availability (!!!) over the last four weeks, team Fashionista has also been hard at work...testing lots of hair, skin, makeup, fragrance and wellness products.

In March, our beauty routines welcomed lots of new additions, like a punchy, fun nail color; an actually moisturizing sunscreen; a dreamy blush formula; a non-drying scalp scrub (from the drugstore!) and at least one skin-care product all the TikTok cool kids convinced us to try. We also uncovered new (to us) spring candles, reparative hair treatments, multi-tasking skin helpers and some standout makeup finds we can't stop talking about.

