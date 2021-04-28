Fine Jewelry Brand Sorellina Is Hiring An Office Coordinator In Brooklyn, NY

Sorellina is a contemporary fine jewelry brand located in Brooklyn, NY founded by sisters Kim and Nicole Carosella. We are looking for a full-time Office Coordinator to join our growing team. This role is a great way to get firsthand insight into the world of designer fine jewelry in a fun, supportive environment. The ideal candidate must be organized, proactive, detail-oriented, and willing to wear many hats. We are looking for a team player that is motivated and interested in all facets of brand management, from social media to production to e-commerce, and more!

Responsibilities:

manage Sorellina Instagram account and other social channels: assist in content shoots, create and post content regularly, engage with followers, repost relevant content to stories, answer DM’s promptly, present strategy ideas for new collection launches

oversee inventory: bi-monthly inventory check-ins, update inventory management system with stock adjustments, upload new products to e-commerce

work directly with PR to create wholesale memos and pack samples for press loans

assemble packages for shipment, handle communication with FedEx/UPS/DHL, create shipping labels and commercial invoices, provide tracking info to customers and internal team, ship or drop packages at shipping locations

maintain office and prepare showroom for appointments

assist in communicating with clients regarding scheduling, customer service related inquiries, and issues

coordinate having new products photographed immediately; drop off and pick up merchandise to and from photoshoots

travel between Dumbo and NYC Jewelry District to move jewelry and raw materials to local manufacturers and our production team

Experience in operations, marketing, or media preferred, but not required. Most importantly, the right candidate will have great communication skills, attention to detail, and be willing to learn.

To apply: Please send your resume to emma@sorellinanyc.com with the subject line Office Coordinator.