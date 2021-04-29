Must Read: FLOTUS and Madam VP Represent American Fashion at First Presidential Address, Prabal Gurung Collaborates With Etsy

Plus, Tiffany & Co. is introducing engagement rings for men.
U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden (R) arrive before a speech by President Joe Biden to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

The First Lady and Madam Vice President represent American fashion at first Presidential address to Congress
For President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris chose looks from American fashion brands. In both cases, they turned to designers they've previously worn: Gabriela Hearst for FLOTUS (pictured above), and Prabal Gurung for Madam VP (pictured below). {Vogue}

Vice President Kamala Harris (L) looks on on in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Prabal Gurung collaborates with Etsy
Gurung, meanwhile, announced this week that he collaborated with Etsy on a home collection created in partnership with 11 artisans from around the world, priced between $28 and $124 — and available to purchase now. "Partnering with small business owners is significant. I myself am an independent brand, so I know how important it is to feel seen and validated and to be given the opportunity to show yourself and your vision to the entire world," he told WWD. "The ability to amplify an independent voice and point of view through this partnership has been very exciting." See all the pieces in the gallery, below. {WWD}

Tiffany & Co. to launch engagement rings for men
Next month, Tiffany & Co. is set to introduce a line of engagement rings specifically for men — a first for the iconic jewelry company, Jill Newman reports for WSJ. Magazine. The collection, titled Charles Tiffany Setting, includes a selection of thick solitaire rings and, more broadly, it reflects a growing interest for men's jewelry. {WSJ. Magazine}

Tiffany-1

