Function of Beauty - Content + Social Media - Virtual Internship

About Function of Beauty:

Function of Beauty is the world leader in customizable beauty, with hair, skin, and body care products. Founded by a dream team of world-class MIT engineers, cosmetic scientists, and developers. There are literally trillions of possible formulations, and one new custom self-care ritual for you, only.

About the role:

This role will support the Communications team for Function of Beauty, and primarily focus on social media and content creation. This role will report to the Communications Director.

We're looking for creative thinkers and content producers who aren't afraid to take an idea and run with it. The ideal intern has an eye for creating fresh content and is on the cusp of the beauty industry, with knowledge of influencers, and emerging social trends. Primary platforms for content creation will be TikTok and Instagram.

This should describe you:

- Content creator who can take an idea and run with it!

- Keen to experiment, and bring alternative ideas + concepts for discussion

- Passion for social media and a love for exploring new up & coming platforms

- In particular, you know the ins & outs of Instagram and TikTok, including all of their ever changing features and functionalities

- Passion for the beauty space

- Can-do attitude, no task is too small



Requirements:

- While this is remote, you must be located in one of these 3 states - New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan

- Must be in undergraduate studies – however, this internship does not require credit. It is optional.

- This is a paid opportunity

- This is a remote internship, must have a working laptop with the capability to video chat

- 3 days a week, for 4 hours, totaling 12 hours a week

To Apply: Please complete the form here.