Must Read: Gabriela Hearst Is 'Making Sustainability Sexy,' Summer's Trendy Shoe Styles

Photo: Angela Weiss /AFP/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Gabriela Hearst is trying to 'make sustainability sexy'

In a conversation with WWD's Booth Moore (and documented for the publication by Lisa Lockwood), designer Gabriela Hearst discusses trying to "make sustainability sexy," adding that, "people need to understand how important this is. We're talking about a matter of survival right now." To make sustainable fashion more appealing, she stresses the importance of good design and well-made pieces. {WWD}

Summer's trendy shoe styles

Cathleen Chen highlights "the shoe styles that will rule the summer" for Business of Fashion, looking at how trends may evolve as consumers crave new footwear. "The future is particularly cloudy in footwear. In March, the best performing brands emphasized comfort over glamour," notes Chen. It's likely that summer's trendy shoe styles will combine comfort with an elevated aesthetic, making "hybrid styles" increasingly popular. {Business of Fashion}

The 'Cheugy' aesthetic, explained

In a new story by New York Times resident Gen-Z explainer Taylor Lorenz, the writer explains the term "cheugy," a popular descriptor on TikTok used to define a certain aesthetic. "It's not quite 'basic,' which can describe someone who is a conformist or perhaps generic in their tastes, and it's not quite 'uncool,' explains Lorenz. "It's not embarrassing or even always negative. Cheugy (pronounced chew-gee) can be used, broadly, to describe someone who is out of date or trying too hard. And while a lot of cheugy things are associated with millennial women, the term can be applied to anyone of any gender and any age." {The New York Times}

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. announces inaugural Real Change Scholarship recipients

AEO Inc. announces its inaugural group of 15 recipients of its AEO Real Change Scholarship for Social Justice. The recipients are made up of the company's associates from underrepresented communities who are "actively driving anti-racism, equality and social justice initiatives," per the company. Each recipient will receive $10,000 in scholarship funding for the 2021/2022 academic year. {Fashionista inbox}

