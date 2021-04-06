Must Read: Goop Partners With Thirteen Lune, Estée Lauder to Close Rodin Olio Lusso

Photo: Courtesy of Thirteen Lune

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Goop partners with Thirteen Lune

Thirteen Lune, the beauty and wellness e-commerce destination for BIPOC-founded and -owned brands, announced that Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop will be its first ally brand, which it defines as a company that has "traditionally made an effort to be inclusive in the product assortment and exemplify allyship to incite meaningful change beyond beauty." (Paltrow was also an early investor in the site.) A selection of Goop products will now be available for purchase on Thirteen Lune, including the Goopglow 20% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum, the G.Day Ginger + Ashwagandha Energy Body Wash and the Goopgenes All in One Nourishing Face Cream. {Fashionista Inbox}

Estée Lauder is closing Rodin Olio Lusso

WWD reports that Estée Lauder plans on shuttering Rodin Olio Lusso, the skin-care brand founded by Linda Rodin and acquired by the company in 2014. Its e-commerce is expected to shut down on April 19. {WWD}

11 Honoré drops collaboration with Lena Dunham; controversy ensues

11 Honoré dropped a five-piece capsule collection with Lena Dunham on Tuesday, but the collaboration has sparked controversy on social media, with many pointing out the actor and writer's past comments about the plus-size community, as well as her history of problematic behavior. {Fashionista Inbox}

Is Kim Kardashian launching skin care?

According to trademark documents obtained by TMZ, it seems like Kim Kardashian is planning on expanding her beauty business with skin care, filing paperwork to secure the rights to the name "SKKN BY KIM." {TMZ}

Nordstrom links up with Dover Street Market Paris

Through Olivia Kim's Space program, Nordstrom is working with Dover Street Market Paris to spotlight emerging fashion talent on its site and in pop-ups at select stores. Featured designers include Vaquera, Weinsanto and Liberal Youth Ministry, among others. You can see the full selection here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Aimé Leon Dore's Teddy Santis named creative director at New Balance

Aimé Leon Dore founder Teddy Santis is now the creative director of New Balance's Made in USA line, the brand revealed. "I was drawn to New Balance for the way it has built a business founded on values such as integrity and authenticity, rather than passing hype," he said, in a statement. "I see a tremendous opportunity to tell authentic stories with real people at the forefront, creating global campaigns that connect our core values with the world." Santis's first collection is expected to drop next year. {Fashionista Inbox}

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.