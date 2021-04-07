Great Outfits in Fashion History: Greta Lee in Fruity Sandy Liang

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Now that the temperature's warming up, I feel like I have permission to start thinking about warm-weather outfits: Pretty dresses! Novelty prints! Sandals! Accessories galore! Those first two are top of mind, since we're seeing so many brands release vintage-inspired, cartoon-y graphics ranging from florals to fruit in recent seasons. A perfect example of this is one that Team Fashionista still thinks about: the produce-covered Sandy Liang dress Greta Lee wore to the premiere of the final season of "Girls" in New York City in 2017.

If it's any indication of how sought-after this style was when it dropped: Dara ID'd it and pulled up the Shopbop product page in under a minute. Lee has been a friend of the brand for years, wearing it on numerous red carpets and even appearing in campaigns. This particular style — dubbed the Guava Dress — looks just as good on the red carpet as it does at a picnic in the park or on an Instagram #OOTD. I love that the actor didn't accessorize and kept her footwear choice super simple (beige satin pointed-toe stilettos), so that the fun print really shines.

We might not have reached peak Summer Dress Weather quite yet (and the Guava Dress may be long sold out), but you can make your fruit-printed style of choice spring-appropriate by topping it off with a Sandy Liang fleece. Recreate the look with the pieces in the gallery, below.

