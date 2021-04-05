Great Outfits in Fashion History: Hilary Duff Channeling Big Batsheva Energy at the 2001 Emmys

Hilary Duff at the Emmy Awards in 2001. Photo: Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

The final season of "Younger" is just around the corner, and I'm celebrating the show's long-awaited return by bringing back a Hilary Duff look from when she was younger.

The "Lizzie years," as I like to call them, cover a sartorial period in the early 2000s, when Duff wore chokers galore and dressed like the middle school heroine I hoped to become, on and off the screen. Many of her "Lizzie McGuire"-era ensembles were made up of low-rise denim flares that don't deserve a spot in our closets today, but I found one outfit, to the 2001 Emmy Awards that may very well have been a look in Batsheva's Fall 2021 collection. It consisted of a rust-colored, crushed satin split-hem pant paired with a matching velvet bow one-shoulder top. Everything from its brown coloring to the fabric makes it feel like part of Batsheva Hay's unapologetically vintage-feminine aesthetic.

I'm just upset that the designer hasn't yet asked the actor to be a part of her cool kitchen cast — especially since, thanks to Architectural Digest, we know that Duff has an incredible kitchen. I hope she's featured next season. In the meantime, shop some crushed velvet and bow-bedecked pieces in the gallery below.

