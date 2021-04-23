Jade Trau Is Seeking Retail Associates For Their Southampton Store

Jade Trau is a rapidly growing fine jewelry company designed and handcrafted in New York City. Storytelling, along with the personalized nature of jewelry, are at the forefront of the Jade Trau brand. Emphasizing the science behind the artistry, Jade Trau honors the intricacies of the materials by focusing on designs that ensure the personality and story of each stone is fully realized. Every collection is handmade in 18-karat gold, platinum, and ethically-sourced, natural diamonds- ensuring that each Jade Trau piece will shine on for generations to come.

Responsibilities:

Are you obsessed with jewelry? Are diamonds always on your mind? We want to hear from you! We are looking for an enthusiastic and trend-focused Sales Associate to join our team and assist in the opening of our first store in Southampton. As a member of our team, you will be an essential part of the growth and launch of our inaugural store and be responsible for:

Providing a welcoming and helpful experience for our customers and clients

Provide personalized advice and styling recommendations that are in line with the Jade Trau aesthetic and the client's style

Develop a comprehensive level of product knowledge and successfully translate this information to our clients

Maintain a high level of awareness and concern for inventory control, loss prevention, and weekly inventory management

Generate sales through effective client building and contributing to the growth of the Jade Trau client base

Requirements:

Passion and love of jewelry is a must! We are a team of diamond fanatics, so a strong interest in jewelry is essential.

Must be Southampton’s/ locally based. As much as we love our city people, we are exclusively looking for associates who are based in the Eastern Long Island area.

Although a plus, previous sales experience is not required but must feel comfortable in a sales environment. We’re all about learning! As long as you are hardworking, creative, and collaborative we can teach you the rest.

Perks:

Employee discount on Jade Trau pieces

Working hand in hand with our founder and designer

Firsthand experience on the in’s and out’s of the fine jewelry market

Attend and participate in exciting seasonal events

Please email your resume and a brief description of why you’d like to join our team to careers@jadetrau.com.



We welcome qualified candidates of all races, genders, and sexuality to apply.