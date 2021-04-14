Jamie Wolf Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY
The Role
You are responsible for managing our social identity and strategy as well as growing our social channels and increasing engagement in our social community. You are proactive, creative, detail oriented, and organized. You excel working both collaboratively and independently and are excited by the importance of your role and impact in a small company.
Responsibilities
- Grow social media following and increase engagement across all social platforms, including but not limited to Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest to build brand awareness and increase sales
- Manage and plan social media calendars that align with jewelry trends and gifting holidays to be reviewed and approved ahead of posting on a weekly basis by Jamie Wolf.
- Work with Jamie Wolf and PR to align on upcoming launches, press, collection and inventory updates, and influencer opportunities to be pushed via social channels
- Create and edit photo and video content for all social platforms
- Present analytics and insights for all social media platforms with actionable suggestions on a weekly basis covering growth, engagement, new followers and top creative
- Work with Jamie Wolf on visual ideation and help produce/execute social-specific shoots
- Prepare social shot lists and attend photoshoots to oversee talent and photographer
- Create all social media captions and copy
- Perform regular audits of brand’s social presence
- Create and optimize social ad campaigns
- Monitor competitors and relevant social channels
- Keep up to date on social media-related news, trends, and products to share with Jamie Wolf and determine brand specific opportunities to implement
Skills & Experience
- Bachelor’s / Associate Degree or higher
- Experience working on successful social campaigns on both small and large scales
- Entrepreneurial spirit; ability to work quickly, efficiently and strategically
- Self-starter with a deep understanding of existing and emerging social platforms
- Experience with influencer/blogger outreach and product seeding
- Ability to create, test and evaluate content on social platforms
- Elevated creative eye and luxury fashion aesthetic
- Photoshop and photography skills required
- Strong writing skills and ability to create high-quality of-the-moment social content
- Quick learner with proficiency in a variety of social publishing, listening and reporting tools
- A thorough digital understanding, especially as it pertains to social media, ecommerce and digital marketing
To Apply: Please send your resume to studio@jamiewolf.com, subject line Social Media Coordinator.