Jamie Wolf Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY

The Role

You are responsible for managing our social identity and strategy as well as growing our social channels and increasing engagement in our social community. You are proactive, creative, detail oriented, and organized. You excel working both collaboratively and independently and are excited by the importance of your role and impact in a small company.

Responsibilities

Grow social media following and increase engagement across all social platforms, including but not limited to Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest to build brand awareness and increase sales

Manage and plan social media calendars that align with jewelry trends and gifting holidays to be reviewed and approved ahead of posting on a weekly basis by Jamie Wolf.

- Work with Jamie Wolf and PR to align on upcoming launches, press, collection and inventory updates, and influencer opportunities to be pushed via social channels

Create and edit photo and video content for all social platforms

Present analytics and insights for all social media platforms with actionable suggestions on a weekly basis covering growth, engagement, new followers and top creative

Work with Jamie Wolf on visual ideation and help produce/execute social-specific shoots

Prepare social shot lists and attend photoshoots to oversee talent and photographer

Create all social media captions and copy

Perform regular audits of brand’s social presence

Create and optimize social ad campaigns

Monitor competitors and relevant social channels

Keep up to date on social media-related news, trends, and products to share with Jamie Wolf and determine brand specific opportunities to implement

Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s / Associate Degree or higher

Experience working on successful social campaigns on both small and large scales

Entrepreneurial spirit; ability to work quickly, efficiently and strategically

Self-starter with a deep understanding of existing and emerging social platforms

Experience with influencer/blogger outreach and product seeding

Ability to create, test and evaluate content on social platforms

Elevated creative eye and luxury fashion aesthetic

Photoshop and photography skills required

Strong writing skills and ability to create high-quality of-the-moment social content

Quick learner with proficiency in a variety of social publishing, listening and reporting tools

A thorough digital understanding, especially as it pertains to social media, ecommerce and digital marketing

To Apply: Please send your resume to studio@jamiewolf.com, subject line Social Media Coordinator.