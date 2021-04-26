Great Outfits in Fashion History: '60s-Era Jane Fonda in a Suede Mini Skirt

Jane Fonda in France in 1969. Photo: Central Press/Getty Images

While Jane Fonda's political activism has of late supplanted her status as a sartorial influencer, there is a lot to be said about her in the fashion department. Her decades-long acting career, which has been punctuated by protests and an iconic friendship with Lily Tomlin, has continually put in her in the spotlight, where she's never not been wearing a super cool outfit.

Fonda's fashion fame started back in the '60s, when she was all about carefree glamour, and then things got really good in the '70s when she leaned into hippie elements like fringe and suede. One Fonda look in particular that straddles both these flower power aesthetics happened in 1969, when the actor arrived at an airport in France with her daughter in a baby carrier. Fonda looked like the eternal bundle of positive energy that she still does today in a vertical striped, three-quarter length button-down shirt tucked into an ultra-mini suede skirt. She completed the look with shiny knee-high boots and a Western-style Concho belt. The entire ensemble is the perfect example of the "ranch" dressing that I hope to replicate as I take on summer — which is a lot less daunting than tackling climate change, a battle Fonda tirelessly fights for at 83 years young.

Ahead, shop some vintage-inspired, cowperson-esque clothes that will motivate you to live life like Fonda.

