Jennifer Behr Is Hiring A Studio Shipping Assistant In Brooklyn, NY

Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and hats. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and many more.



We are looking for a conscientious and thorough Studio Shipping Assistant who is eager to join our tight knit team. You will be responsible for quality control, picking, packing, tagging, and shipping for e-commerce and wholesale orders. This is an extremely detail oriented position.

Responsibilities Include:

Assist with filing away new inventory

Picking and packing press orders

Managing and processing inbound return units

Assembling e-commerce boxes and customer packaging suite

Processing and shipping e-commerce and third party customer orders

Corresponding tracking information with customers and internal team

Generate shipping labels and commercial invoices for international shipments

Communicate with Fedex/UPS/DHL daily on what is ready for collection

Work in a timely manner to ensure all daily orders are thoughtfully and effectively shipped by end of business day

Requirements:

Must be extremely organized and detail oriented

A willing communicator who can work well within a tight-knit team environment

Computer skills required - must be comfortable working in Microsoft office and completing basic tasks in our internal company software system

Appreciation of fine, luxury products and the ability to handle fragile pieces with care

Efficiency and conscientiousness are key – we are looking for a candidate who has a sense of urgency, but can work without error.

The ideal candidate will have at least 1 year of previous packing, shipping, and fulfillment experience with fashion merchandise

This position is a fulltime, in-person role. Candidate must be able to work during holiday periods, as well as on some weekends as required.

This position will report directly to the Director of Ecommerce and work closely with our Shipping and Customer Service teams.



To apply, please submit your resume for consideration along with hourly rate requirements to morgan@jenniferbehr.com.