Jennifer Fisher Is Hiring A Junior Production Coordinator In New York, NY

Jennifer Fisher is looking for a Junior Production Coordinator to thrive in our fast-paced and dynamic organization.

Job Title: Junior Production Coordinator

Reports To: Manager, Brass Production & Wholesale

Jennifer Fisher is looking for a Junior Production Coordinator to thrive in our fast-paced and dynamic organization. We are looking for a detail-oriented self-starter with great communication skills and the ability to take on multiple projects at a time, along with a general interest in the jewelry industry.

Duties and responsibilities

Manage wholesale relationships : Coordinating with vendors & team members to ensure all orders are successfully completed in a timely manner

: Coordinating with vendors & team members to ensure all orders are successfully completed in a timely manner Supply chain management : ordering supplies & production materials

: ordering supplies & production materials Manage vendor relationships : Help to oversee & maintain all vendor relationships, must be comfortable with invoicing/admin responsibilities

: Help to oversee & maintain all vendor relationships, must be comfortable with invoicing/admin responsibilities Stock management : inventory control both in multi- brick and mortar and online locations

: inventory control both in multi- brick and mortar and online locations Quality control: Assist in the quality control of all fashion jewelry styles. Inspect and organize assigned material to identify quality and non-quality goods

Qualifications

Must be able to demonstrate past experience leading multiple projects

1-3 years in relevant industry

Experience in Shopify & Airtable is preferred but not required

Comfortable managing 1-2 team members and delegating responsibilities

Comfortable working cross-functionally across all teams

Exceptional time management skills

Ability to multitask, self-motivate, and manage workflows

Must be based in NYC

To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to productioncareers@jenniferfisherjewelry.com, subject line Junior Production Coordinator.