Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Lawrence in a Golden Prabal Gurung Gown

Between making a name for herself as a style star with that scarlet red Calvin Klein Collection dress at the 2011 Oscars and scoring herself a Dior contract, Jennifer Lawrence wore what is, in my mind, one of her best red-carpet looks of all time: this gold lamé gown from Prabal Gurung.

The occasion? The March 2012 world premiere of "The Hunger Games," the film franchise that would turn Lawrence into a household name thanks to her performance as ass-kicking Katniss Everdeen. It's a role that big deserves a dress to match, and Gurung delivered with this one, Look 40 from his Fall 2021 collection. Gold is already quite the statement in itself, but Gurung didn't shy away from making it shine even more with ribcage cutouts, a thigh-high slit and a long train.

We occasionally get a flash of her shoes, a strappy pair of black and gold Jimmy Choos that serve as the sole accessory, beyond a set of black diamond stud earrings.

The bulk of accessorizing happens with the beauty look. First, there's the makeup, a classic smokey eye paired with a nude lip. (Extra points awarded for the vampy manicure and pedicure.)

It's the hair, though, which really steals the show. The work of genius Mark Townsend, Lawrence's elaborate updo is woven through with two Jennifer Behr headbands to create even more texture and visual interest.

We may not be heading to any red carpets any time soon, but I'll be taking some style cues from Lawrence and interpreting them for my own WFH dressing.

