Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Covers 'InStyle,' the Pandemic Pushed Bras Into No-Wire Territory

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Jennifer Lopez covers InStyle

Jennifer Lopez is the focus of InStyle's May beauty issue. The ageless star wears Norma Kamali swim on the Pamela Hanson-shot cover; inside, she reflects on her three-decades-long career, as do famous friends and collaborators like Michelle Obama, Marc Anthony, Donatella Versace and more. {InStyle}

The pandemic pushed bras into no-wire territory

Though Covid-19 shutdowns convinced many people to temporarily dump bras, the supportive garment didn't go away completely; in fact, it came back stronger and comfier. Flora Tsapovsky explored the triumph of wireless bras over the last year for Vox, writing that the "undergarment has been undergoing a reevaluation, emerging for the first time in history as a product that really answers women's needs for comfort and support." {Vox}

Thandiwe Newton covers British Vogue

In the May issue of British Vogue, Thandiwe Newton opens up to Diana Evans about how her activism outranks acting in order of importance and what she would say to those suffering from an eating disorder, having battled with one herself. For the accompanying cover, which was styled by Edward Enninful, Newton sports an Isabel Marant top and skirt. {British Vogue}

The sustainability initiatives all beauty brands should look into

In celebration of Earth Month, WWD asked the founders of Loli Beauty, Klur, Kora Organics and more to share one change that beauty brands can make immediately to improve their sustainability efforts. Their quick solutions ranged from using glass packaging to purchasing carbon offsets. {WWD}



Kao Corporation to remove "whitening" and "lightening" from product labels

Business of Fashion reported that J-beauty giant Kao, which owns brands like John Frieda and Bioré, will drop the terms "whitening" and "lightening" from its brand messaging, saying that is was wrong to promote the message that one skin tone is superior to another. Moving forward, the company will use the word "brightening." {Business of Fashion}

