Sponsored Story

Joey Showroom Is Hiring A Sales Account Executive In New York, NY

Applicants are required to have an understanding of the advanced contemporary fashion market, as well as a working knowledge of specialty, major department stores as well as international contacts.
Author:
Publish date:
joey-showroom-logo

Joey Showroom, a multi-label contemporary showroom located at 401 Broadway, is seeking a Sales Account Executive to join our New York team as we are quickly growing! Applicants are required to have an understanding of the advanced contemporary fashion market, as well as a working knowledge of specialty, major department stores as well as international contacts. Current relationships are mandatory.

Responsibilities:

● Helping to manage and grow the assigned territories
● Creating and achieving targeted seasonal and annual sales goals
● Market Preparation: booking and confirming appointments for market weeks
● Strengthen and build existing relationships with current account base as well as targeting new accounts
● Identify brand appropriate sales opportunities and actively prospect new business
● Analyze selling data by style/concept/program for each account
● Will include road work
● Forecast and maintain OTB components: sales, receipts, markdowns, and margin
● Analyze retail selling on a weekly, monthly and seasonal basis.
● Participating in weekly team meetings
● Performing other duties as required

Qualifications:

● Strong knowledge of and network in Activewear and Resortwear markets
● Strong communication skills via email and phone
● Computer proficient, particularly with Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) as well as web-based applications
● Ability to work with prospects to develop strong business solution cases coupled with solid closing skills
• Resourceful, creative and driven.
• Ability to work with tight deadlines.
• Ability to travel.
• Supportive, team-player mentality.

Please send Resume to info@joeyshowroom.com, subject line Sales Account Executive.

Related Stories

_w47APu_ENmuzzMPs5g0MwHdBE1WVRQgDXUIbpOKx1I.jpg
Careers

Joey Showroom is Hiring A Showroom Assistant In NYC

Applicants are required to obtain an understanding of the contemporary fashion market, as well as a working knowledge of specialty & major department stores.

fashion-friends-friendship-1345082 pexels
Sponsored Story

Joey Showroom Is Hiring A Showroom Sales Assistant In New York, NY

Joey Showroom, a multi-label contemporary showroom located at 401 Broadway, is seeking a Sales Assistant to join our New York team.

joey showroom
Careers

Joey Showroom Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive, East Coast In New York, NY

We are looking for an experience senior account executive for the East Coast territory to join our New York team.

Careers

JOEY Showroom Is Hiring Senior Account Executives In NY & LA!

We are expanding! JOEY Showroom is adding to New York and LA teams! Joey Showroom is a high-end contemporary, multi-line showroom representing Black Halo, Suboo, Piper Gore, Maggie Ward, Tt, Camilla, Azature, 1020 by nicole, Renzo + Kai, Laruicci and more. We are looking for experienced Senior Account Executives for the East and West Coast territories to join our Los Angeles and New York teams: Two for New York- Two for Los Angeles. Applicants are required to obtain an understanding of the contemporary fashion market, as well as a working knowledge of specialty stores. Current relationships with Majors and Specialty buyers is mandatory. Qualifications: • Minimum of 4 years experience working in the Contemporary/Designer wholesale fashion industry • Willingness to travel on the road (must have a current registered driver’s license)