Joey Showroom Is Hiring A Sales Account Executive In New York, NY
Joey Showroom, a multi-label contemporary showroom located at 401 Broadway, is seeking a Sales Account Executive to join our New York team as we are quickly growing! Applicants are required to have an understanding of the advanced contemporary fashion market, as well as a working knowledge of specialty, major department stores as well as international contacts. Current relationships are mandatory.
Responsibilities:
● Helping to manage and grow the assigned territories
● Creating and achieving targeted seasonal and annual sales goals
● Market Preparation: booking and confirming appointments for market weeks
● Strengthen and build existing relationships with current account base as well as targeting new accounts
● Identify brand appropriate sales opportunities and actively prospect new business
● Analyze selling data by style/concept/program for each account
● Will include road work
● Forecast and maintain OTB components: sales, receipts, markdowns, and margin
● Analyze retail selling on a weekly, monthly and seasonal basis.
● Participating in weekly team meetings
● Performing other duties as required
Qualifications:
● Strong knowledge of and network in Activewear and Resortwear markets
● Strong communication skills via email and phone
● Computer proficient, particularly with Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) as well as web-based applications
● Ability to work with prospects to develop strong business solution cases coupled with solid closing skills
• Resourceful, creative and driven.
• Ability to work with tight deadlines.
• Ability to travel.
• Supportive, team-player mentality.
Please send Resume to info@joeyshowroom.com, subject line Sales Account Executive.