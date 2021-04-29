Joey Showroom Is Hiring A Sales Account Executive In New York, NY

Applicants are required to have an understanding of the advanced contemporary fashion market, as well as a working knowledge of specialty, major department stores as well as international contacts.

Joey Showroom, a multi-label contemporary showroom located at 401 Broadway, is seeking a Sales Account Executive to join our New York team as we are quickly growing! Applicants are required to have an understanding of the advanced contemporary fashion market, as well as a working knowledge of specialty, major department stores as well as international contacts. Current relationships are mandatory.

Responsibilities:

● Helping to manage and grow the assigned territories

● Creating and achieving targeted seasonal and annual sales goals

● Market Preparation: booking and confirming appointments for market weeks

● Strengthen and build existing relationships with current account base as well as targeting new accounts

● Identify brand appropriate sales opportunities and actively prospect new business

● Analyze selling data by style/concept/program for each account

● Will include road work

● Forecast and maintain OTB components: sales, receipts, markdowns, and margin

● Analyze retail selling on a weekly, monthly and seasonal basis.

● Participating in weekly team meetings

● Performing other duties as required

Qualifications:

● Strong knowledge of and network in Activewear and Resortwear markets

● Strong communication skills via email and phone

● Computer proficient, particularly with Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) as well as web-based applications

● Ability to work with prospects to develop strong business solution cases coupled with solid closing skills

• Resourceful, creative and driven.

• Ability to work with tight deadlines.

• Ability to travel.

• Supportive, team-player mentality.

Please send Resume to info@joeyshowroom.com, subject line Sales Account Executive.