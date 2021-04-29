Joey Showroom Is Hiring A Showroom Sales Assistant In New York, NY

Joey Showroom, a multi-label contemporary showroom located at 401 Broadway, is seeking a Sales Assistant to join our New York team.

Responsibilities

● Assist Account Executives with driving sales and customer service

● Assist in market preparation/showroom set-up and presentation to customers

● Maintain customer database and assist with prospecting

● Handle customer inquiries and issues

● Update retailers contact list and accounts

● Support sales team on booking reports and weekly sales projections

● Oversee showroom and samples

● Basic admin duties

Qualifications

● Strong communication skills- Written & Verbal

● Customer-service oriented

● Proficient in Microsoft Office

Please send Resume to info@joeyshowroom.com, subject line Showroom Sales Assistant.