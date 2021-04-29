Joey Showroom Is Hiring A Showroom Sales Assistant In New York, NY
Joey Showroom, a multi-label contemporary showroom located at 401 Broadway, is seeking a Sales Assistant to join our New York team. We are quickly growing and this role requires a highly savvy and resourceful candidate with the ability to multi-task and take action without being prompted.
Responsibilities
● Assist Account Executives with driving sales and customer service
● Assist in market preparation/showroom set-up and presentation to customers
● Maintain customer database and assist with prospecting
● Handle customer inquiries and issues
● Update retailers contact list and accounts
● Support sales team on booking reports and weekly sales projections
● Oversee showroom and samples
● Basic admin duties
Qualifications
● Strong communication skills- Written & Verbal
● Customer-service oriented
● Proficient in Microsoft Office
Please send Resume to info@joeyshowroom.com, subject line Showroom Sales Assistant.