Must Read: Justin Bieber Covers 'GQ,' BFC Launches New Prize With Swarovski

Photo: Courtesy of Condé Nast

Justin Bieber covers GQ

Justin Bieber is GQ's May 2021 cover star, photographed by Ryan McGinley and profiled by Zach Baron. In the accompanying story, the singer talks about his new album, marriage, faith and growing up. {GQ}

BFC launches new prize with Swarovski

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is partnering with Swarovski on a new award that celebrates individuality, positivity and impact in fashion. The BFC Changemakers Prize will honor three U.K.-based professionals who currently work within the industry and ascribe to at least one of the three pillars of the trade group's Institute of Positive Fashion — Environment, People or Craftsmanship and Community — with a mentorship package that includes a £5,000 cash prize. Nominations are open now on the BFC's website through April 30. {Fashionista Inbox}

Nike to debut a secondhand footwear program

Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber reports that Nike plans on introducing a take-back program in the U.S. for its shoes, where footwear in "like-new, gently worn and slightly imperfect" condition will be restored and resold to new shoppers at a discount. {Business of Fashion}

There's a new waterless personal-care brand from the founders of Starface

Julie Schott and Brian Bordainick, the co-founders of Starface, are working with Cathryn Woodruff on a new waterless, direct-to-consumer personal care brand called Plus, Liz Flora writes in Glossy. It goes on the market with a single product: body wash sheets ($16.50, for a pack of 16). "The customer is going to be huge in propelling the conversation forward," Schott told the publication. "It's a very word-of-mouth behavior change. Once you enjoy it, you tell your friends about it. It's like refillable water bottles versus bottled water." {Glossy}

Pyer Moss is coming back to New York Fashion Week

Kerby Jean-Raymond revealed on Tuesday that Pyer Moss will return to New York Fashion Week in September. This will be the brand's first show back on the calendar since its Collection 3 "American, Also" debut at Brooklyn's Kings Theater in September 2019. {Fashionista Inbox}

Homepage image: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

