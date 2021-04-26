KARLA OTTO Is Hiring An Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Founded in 1982, Karla Otto is a full-service brand-building agency specialising in fashion, design, beauty, lifestyle, arts and culture, operating from twelve cities across the globe.

Title: Account Coordinator

Supervisor(s): Account Manager

RESPONSIBILITIES, TASKS, SKILLS

The Account Coordinator (ACs) role is the next step for an experienced and highly proficient Account Assistant (AAs). A successful AC will recognize when they can find an appropriate solution and when they need to escalate matters to ensure that the teams are able to manage client’s expectations. They will act as mentors to AAs and Interns and pass on their hands-on experience to support and maintain an efficient Sample Trafficking process. An AC will also begin to develop the relationships with external contacts that will support their success in the future.

Key areas of responsibility are to;

Oversee the Account Assistants (AAs) and Interns in the daily Sample Trafficking process:

o Ensure the efficient receipt of samples at the beginning of the season

o Support the AAs with management of sample requests to key contacts (editors, influencers, stylists etc.) to ensure requests are prioritized appropriately and according to client priorities

o Solves issues raised by the AAs relating to samples (missing samples, damaged samples, logistics concerns), however, escalates challenges relating to servicing our clients to ensure that they identifying a possible solution as part of the escalation process

o Maintain regular communication with key internal and external stakeholders specifically relating to samples

o Support the ongoing collaborative and respectful relationships between the PR and Logistics teams to ensure that tasks are carried out in line with process and in an efficient manner

Review client credit levels and discusses findings and solution with Account Managers to ensure that clients achieve and exceed the agreed levels of coverage

Support the asset management process and ensure assets are delivering the required Return on Investment (ROI); raise concerns and solutions to the relevant Account Manager

Takes an active interest in the world of digital communications and can confidently identifies how digital activations can support our client strategies from what influencers brands are working with, to which websites brands are doing paid partnerships with etc.

Keeps up to date with developments in the influencer sphere and identifies opportunities to suggest suitable influencers for KO clients

Actively seek opportunities to pitch news stories relating to product, key news items and events

Deliver creative and considered media mailers that ensure our clients are at the forefront of target media

Deliver persuasive and engaging press releases and copy to the team that supports client’s strategic objectives

Confidently deputise on behalf of the Account Manager in their absence and communicate to client stakeholders in a way that reassures the client and represents the Karla Otto brand

Lead showroom appointments and recognize their value in building and cultivating relationships with members of press

Mentor and encourage the AAs and Interns to develop their skills

Prepare agendas, meeting minutes and media updates for client calls

Create relevant competitor analysis that can be used in commercial decision making by the wider team

KEY ATTRIBUTES

Extensive experience as a high performing Accounts Assistant in a fast paced agency environment

Interest in culture, arts, fashion and lifestyle and can talk confidently and make suggestions about how these elements can be used to enhance our clients offering

Monitoring and sharing coverage across print, online and social media

Strong relationships with press and industry peers

Actively seeks opportunities to learn something new and broaden their experiences

Strong communication skills (both written and oral), research, and organization skills

Ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines, prioritize own work in a fast paced environment as well as junior members of the team

Confidence to make suggestions, bring ideas to the wider team that focuses on client experience and work alone or as part of a team

High levels of attention to detail and the ability to present and interpret quantitative and qualitative data

Positive attitude to challenging situations and a willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty in order to complete a project accurately and on time

Highly motivated and enthusiastic

Strong work ethic

Must be efficient in Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint

To Apply: Please send your resume to Felicia.Geiger@karlaotto.com, subject line Account Coordinator.